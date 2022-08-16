Read full article on original website
Offense impressive in red zone despite four interceptions
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon football held its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. The team threw four interceptions and also had multiple red zone scores. The Ducks also fumbled the ball a number of times throughout the scrimmage. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said wide receiver Kyle Kasper, running back...
OSU offense improves in second scrimmage
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State's offense responded in the team's second scrimmage of fall camp. This comes after the OSU offense failed to score a touchdown in last Saturday's scrimmage. Quarterback Chance Nolan took a majority of the first-team reps. Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith said defensive back Jack Kane...
Board members meet to discuss renaming landmarks like Swastika Mountain
EUGENE, Ore.—Several places in Oregon with controversial names could possibly get renamed after members of the Oregon Geographic Names board had their annual meeting. One of the prominent places that is up for change is Swastika Mountain in Lane County. Eugene resident Joyce McClain was one of the people...
Corvallis appoints new Chief of Police
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Jason Harvey has been appointed as the next Chief of Police for the Corvallis Police Department, and will take up the position on December 30, 2022. Officials say Harvey currently holds the rank of Captain at CPD and oversees a division responsible for patrol officers, detective investigations, crime analysis and traffic enforcement. Harvey has been with CPD for 25 years, and has worked in nearly every role at the department from patrol officer to detective to police dog handler. He also holds a degree in criminology and criminal justice from Portland State University and has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
E. Coli contaminates South Santiam River in Sweet Home
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- The Sweet Home government reports that E. Coli contaminated the South Santiam River downstream of the Pleasant Valley boat ramp. Officials say that after a sudden and unexplained doubling of flow at the Sweet Home Wastewater Treatment Plant on August 9, all biological life in a holding pond died and the plant began to smell worse than usual. The treatment plant conducted a sample and found an excessive level of E.Coli bacteria. However, workers reviewed wastewater samples taken earlier on August 17 and found that E. Coli levels had returned to safe levels.
Relay for Life running for cancer treatment fundraising
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Relay for Life is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Saturday, and this will be the first time it’s held on a track since 2020. This year, the Relay for Life will be held at South Eugene High School’s track and field course. Relay for Life is the signature fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. All funds raised at the event will go to help research, as well as programs and services for the American Cancer Society. Relay organizers say the event is a celebration of cancer survivors and the work that goes into cancer treatment.
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
Arc of Lane County hosts sensory friendly clinics aimed at helping kids with autism get COVID-19 vaccines
EUGENE, Ore. -- A different kind of vaccine clinic in Lane County is helping kids with autism get their COVID-19 shots. But anyone is welcome to get vaccinated at these clinics. It's hosted by the Arc of Lane County, and officials with the organization said has been held at the...
Eugene man arrested after shooting
EUGENE, Ore.- Two people are expected to survive after a late afternoon shooting. On Saturday, August 20th, around 3:50 p.m., officials said Central Lane Communications Center (911) got a call from a man about a shooting he had been involved in. Eugene police responded to the 29900 Block of Willow...
Armed suspect arrested after traffic stop, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect with a gun in his car was arrested early Thursday morning after running from officers and fighting with law enforcement, police say. The Eugene Police Department said an officer spotted a driver speeding and running a red light at abut 1:37 a.m. on August 19. Police said the officer stopped the vehicle near East 13th street and Patterson Street. According to the EPD, officers identified the driver as Marcus Alann Johnson, 22, of Eugene, and learned he had multiple warrants.
Eugene police arrest man accused of using mailbox to deliver drugs
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested on Wednesday after postal workers tipped off the Eugene Police Department about drugs and money being dropped off in a locked mailbox, police say. According to the EPD, the local branch of the United States Postal Service contacted police about a locked mailbox...
