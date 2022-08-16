ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

KTBS

Two suspects in Shreveport carjacking captured in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - A carjacking that started in Shreveport, crossed the river into Bossier City. Now, two of the suspects are behind bars. Police told KTBS 3 News it happened just before 4 a.m. at the Swoop's gas station at 109 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Authorities...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts

MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Unrestrained Haughton man, woman killed in Bossier Parish Crash

HAUGHTON, La. - A head-on collision in Haughton late Saturday claimed two lives, according to Louisiana State Police. It happened in the 3000 block of Bellevue Road. Two other people were injured. The two-vehicle crash happened near Pease Meadow Road. It claimed the lives of Holly Budd, 54, and Noel...
HAUGHTON, LA
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
KTBS

Woman injured in Shreveport shooting early Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Investigation continues in deadly I-20 shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Police on both sides of the Red River are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that caused a man to crash on Interstate 20 then later die. Bossier City police are helping Shreveport police with the investigation. Investigators believe the victim was shot while on the Shreveport side of the interstate near the Red River bridge.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport firefighters battle apartment fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - Residents of New Zion Apartments in Shreveport escaped major injury Saturday shortly before midnight when a fire broke out. The call came in about 11:45 p.m. to one of the units in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from an apartment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lyndon B. Johnson
KTBS

Interim chief named for Texarkana, Ark., Police Department

TEXARKANA, Ark., -- Assistant Police Chief Bobby Jordan has been named interim chief for the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department effective Friday, City Manager Jay Ellington announced. Over 30 applicants applied for the chief's position. The city has begun evaluating the applicants to move forward with the interview process. A full-time...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Arrests made in shooting that injured Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a woman injured. Detectives charged Mavin Savannah, 52, and Damion Wilson, 44, with aggravated second-degree battery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property. Savannah was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Black food truck Friday highlights local Black businesses

SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening. The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street. The event was a way to support local Black-owned business...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Red flag laws: What are they?

SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
BUFFALO, NY
#Lynching#Racial Injustice#Politics Local#Racism#Racial Issues#Southern
KTBS

Arklatex Politics: La Democratic Party Feud

Shreveport, La -- When discussions began concerning the current U.S. Senate race, and opponents for Republican incumbent John Kennedy-the focus was not necessarily on who might become the Democratic frontrunner, but on internal Democratic politics. And something of a controversy developed last weekend at a meeting of the Louisiana Democratic...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier bus driver expresses concern over condition of special needs bus

BENTON, La -- A Bossier Parish Schools bus driver says he was given a bus for special needs kids that was filthy, including being littered with what he says is animal feces. Jim Campbell has been driving the special needs bus for Bossier Schools for three years. After dropping kids at school today, he realized his usual bus had a mechanical issue and he needed a replacement bus.
BENTON, LA
KTBS

The Hamiltons Farm Takeover Carnival Brings Autism Awareness to Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Hamiltons Farm Takeover Carnival brought autism awareness to Texarkana on Saturday. The farm brought with them bounce houses, a mobile video game station, laser tag, monkey jump, rock climbing wall, camel feeding and petting, horseback riding, face painting and a create a bear station, along with snow cones and a food truck.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

The Morning Break: KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home & Lyle Lovett concert

SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Melinda and Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and this weekend's Lyle Lovett concert.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Amazon fulfillment center delayed; no opening date available

SHREVEPORT, La. – Construction work is still ongoing at the Amazon fulfillment center, but an exact date for its opening is still unknown. Jessica Breaux, representing Amazon Thursday morning during an informal Zoom meeting of the Caddo Commission’s Amazon TIF Committee, said construction is continuing on the exterior shell as well as inside with the material and equipment needed to eventually operate the center.
SHREVEPORT, LA

