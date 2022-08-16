Read full article on original website
Two suspects in Shreveport carjacking captured in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - A carjacking that started in Shreveport, crossed the river into Bossier City. Now, two of the suspects are behind bars. Police told KTBS 3 News it happened just before 4 a.m. at the Swoop's gas station at 109 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Authorities...
Shreveport mayoral candidate reconsidering participation in candidate forum
SHREVEPORT, La. -A Shreveport mayoral forum set for this weekend may be minus one candidate. Mayoral candidates will answer questions related to LGBTQ+ issues and will have an opportunity to meet with hundreds of LGBTQ+ Shreveporters and their allies who live and vote throughout the community. The forum is sponsored...
Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts
MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
Unrestrained Haughton man, woman killed in Bossier Parish Crash
HAUGHTON, La. - A head-on collision in Haughton late Saturday claimed two lives, according to Louisiana State Police. It happened in the 3000 block of Bellevue Road. Two other people were injured. The two-vehicle crash happened near Pease Meadow Road. It claimed the lives of Holly Budd, 54, and Noel...
Woman injured in Shreveport shooting early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
Greenwood urged to start advisory board after complaints of brown water
GREENWOOD, LA_ The Caddo Parish Commission is urging the town of Greenwood to start a citizens advisory board to review its water. Karen Bell was one of many residents who spoke to the commission Thursday about problems she's had with the water. "When I first moved in my home with...
Investigation continues in deadly I-20 shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Police on both sides of the Red River are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that caused a man to crash on Interstate 20 then later die. Bossier City police are helping Shreveport police with the investigation. Investigators believe the victim was shot while on the Shreveport side of the interstate near the Red River bridge.
Shreveport firefighters battle apartment fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Residents of New Zion Apartments in Shreveport escaped major injury Saturday shortly before midnight when a fire broke out. The call came in about 11:45 p.m. to one of the units in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from an apartment.
Interim chief named for Texarkana, Ark., Police Department
TEXARKANA, Ark., -- Assistant Police Chief Bobby Jordan has been named interim chief for the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department effective Friday, City Manager Jay Ellington announced. Over 30 applicants applied for the chief's position. The city has begun evaluating the applicants to move forward with the interview process. A full-time...
Arrests made in shooting that injured Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a woman injured. Detectives charged Mavin Savannah, 52, and Damion Wilson, 44, with aggravated second-degree battery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property. Savannah was...
Black food truck Friday highlights local Black businesses
SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening. The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street. The event was a way to support local Black-owned business...
Red flag laws: What are they?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
Arklatex Politics: La Democratic Party Feud
Shreveport, La -- When discussions began concerning the current U.S. Senate race, and opponents for Republican incumbent John Kennedy-the focus was not necessarily on who might become the Democratic frontrunner, but on internal Democratic politics. And something of a controversy developed last weekend at a meeting of the Louisiana Democratic...
Bossier bus driver expresses concern over condition of special needs bus
BENTON, La -- A Bossier Parish Schools bus driver says he was given a bus for special needs kids that was filthy, including being littered with what he says is animal feces. Jim Campbell has been driving the special needs bus for Bossier Schools for three years. After dropping kids at school today, he realized his usual bus had a mechanical issue and he needed a replacement bus.
The Hamiltons Farm Takeover Carnival Brings Autism Awareness to Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Hamiltons Farm Takeover Carnival brought autism awareness to Texarkana on Saturday. The farm brought with them bounce houses, a mobile video game station, laser tag, monkey jump, rock climbing wall, camel feeding and petting, horseback riding, face painting and a create a bear station, along with snow cones and a food truck.
Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
The Morning Break: KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home & Lyle Lovett concert
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Melinda and Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and this weekend's Lyle Lovett concert.
'Not in my backyard': Bethany residents oppose tiny homes for homeless
BETHANY, La. -- A tiny homes village project in Bethany is leaving some residents worried about their safety. Settled Inn Village purchased the property on Cook Road back in June. They plan to build 60 tiny homes for the homeless. Francis Russell lives on Cook Road. She says many residents...
Mother Nature brings much needed rain and a cool down to the ArkLaTex on Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Showers and storms with heavy downpours moved across the northern half of the ArkLaTex early Thursday morning. The rain and cloud cover kept the area much cooler during the day. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a high of only 84. It was 96 just 24 hours before and over 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
Amazon fulfillment center delayed; no opening date available
SHREVEPORT, La. – Construction work is still ongoing at the Amazon fulfillment center, but an exact date for its opening is still unknown. Jessica Breaux, representing Amazon Thursday morning during an informal Zoom meeting of the Caddo Commission’s Amazon TIF Committee, said construction is continuing on the exterior shell as well as inside with the material and equipment needed to eventually operate the center.
