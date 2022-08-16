9-year-old girl sees Las Vegas Raiders in action after special birthday

We introduced you to 9- year-old Benny Putnam early August.

Benny was gifted with a birthday surprise of a lifetime. She finally got to see the silver and black in action for the preseason.

At the game, she met with some of the best fans in the NFL including "Gorilla Rilla."

Benny also snagged a photo with Raiders cornerback, Nate Hobbs.