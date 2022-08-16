ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Former Hawaii Little League standout gives more than advice about baseball

Williamsport, Pa. — It’s often said that experience is the best teacher. For a bunch of 11- and 12-year-olds, experience is at a premium. So where do players turn for help navigating the difficult challenges that come with competing in the Little League World Series? Luckily for Honolulu Little League players, that experience comes from many different places. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WJHL

Young baseball player with local ties defies the odds on the diamond

Williamsport, PA — The Little League World Series is going on in Williamsport, PA and the local team from the Southeast regional is Nolansville out of the Nashville area. One of there players is Josiah Porter who has local ties to the Tri-Cities…. His father Brandon played baseball and basketball at Sullivan Central before continuing […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Oregon State
South Williamsport, PA
Sports
City
South Williamsport, PA
WBRE

Baseball team helps at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of local college athletes is volunteering time to help with the Little League World Series and raise money for a program at their college. “It’s like the Disneyland of baseball you know? You get people from all over the world. The new baseball team at Lycoming College is […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Watch the feel good moment in which Penn State women’s soccer makes Camp Hill’s Grace Raich a member of the team

You are just not going to see a better sports story today than that of Grace Raich becoming a member of the Penn State women’s soccer team. Grace, the sister of former Camp Hill and current PSU soccer star Julia Raich, was born with Down syndrome and has “multiple extreme heart defects and respiratory issues,” according to a story which appeared in The Carlisle Sentinel shortly after the pandemic began.
CAMP HILL, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football All 105: Elsdon on Brink of Starting Job

All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. This edition will look at sophomore linebacker Tyler Elsdon. Before Penn State: Elsdon grew up in a place where Penn State football is the college team to root for. “Everyone’s a Penn State fan,” Elsdon told...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariano Rivera
PennLive.com

Saturday scrimmage report: Bishop McDevitt’s offense too much for CD East, notes on Camp Hill, Milton Hershey and more

Bishop McDevitt’s roster full of gamechangers was on full display Saturday as Mid-Penn Conference teams scrimmaged just days from the start of the regular season. Returning All-State picks Stone Saunders and Marquese Williams led the Crusaders vs. CD East. Saunders targeted Tyshawn Russell for two of his four scoring passes, while Williams posted TD runs of 70 and 45 yards.
CAMP HILL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Umpires#Baseball#Sports#Northwest#Little League#Espn
PennLive.com

Perry County obituaries (8/20/22)

Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Aug. 20, 2022:. Lorraine R. Kennedy, 72, of Harrisburg, formerly of Marysville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Perry Village, New Bloomfield. She left in true “Lorraine style” with her legs crossed and a Coke nearby. She was born May 5,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State football in week three of camp, August 20, 2022: video

Only a few more weeks before the Big Ten season gets started as head coach James Franklin and the Penn State football continue preparation for game one. The Nittany Lions ended week three of camp Saturday evening and continued to work on intense drills to be ready for week one of their schedule. Penn State football will start their season on a Thursday night away game against the Purdue Boilermakers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State names 6 captains for the 2022 season

Penn State announced its team captains for the 2022 season on Thursday night — a group that includes the Nittany Lions’ first-ever four-time captains. Quarterback Sean Clifford and linebacker Jonathan Sutherland are captains for the fourth year in a row. Joining them as team leaders are safety Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and long snapper Chris Stoll.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Bureau of Police investigating deadly shooting

Williamsport, Pa. — A shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to a news release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had been struck by gunfire inside an apartment. When police arrived on the scene, they found one male victim in his early 20s with an "apparent...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy