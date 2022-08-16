Read full article on original website
Former Hawaii Little League standout gives more than advice about baseball
Williamsport, Pa. — It’s often said that experience is the best teacher. For a bunch of 11- and 12-year-olds, experience is at a premium. So where do players turn for help navigating the difficult challenges that come with competing in the Little League World Series? Luckily for Honolulu Little League players, that experience comes from many different places. ...
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
Injured Little League player watches his team play, but swelling reduces his vision, family says
As his team took to the field at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport yesterday, Easton Oliverson watched the game from his hospital room in Danville. Easton’s younger brother, Brogan, 10, played in his place. Brogan received a standing ovation when he came to the plate to bat for the Snow Canyon All Stars from Santa Clara, Utah.
Young baseball player with local ties defies the odds on the diamond
Williamsport, PA — The Little League World Series is going on in Williamsport, PA and the local team from the Southeast regional is Nolansville out of the Nashville area. One of there players is Josiah Porter who has local ties to the Tri-Cities…. His father Brandon played baseball and basketball at Sullivan Central before continuing […]
Baseball team helps at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of local college athletes is volunteering time to help with the Little League World Series and raise money for a program at their college. “It’s like the Disneyland of baseball you know? You get people from all over the world. The new baseball team at Lycoming College is […]
Can Penn State’s leading rusher from 2021 fend off a pair of blue-chippers? The Lions’ 25 most intriguing
Penn State’s running game went nowhere fast in 2021. The struggles – the Lions averaged 3.2 yards per attempt – are well-documented. But it’s not like James Franklin’s offense didn’t have a talented back at its disposal. This year is a little bit different.
Watch the feel good moment in which Penn State women’s soccer makes Camp Hill’s Grace Raich a member of the team
You are just not going to see a better sports story today than that of Grace Raich becoming a member of the Penn State women’s soccer team. Grace, the sister of former Camp Hill and current PSU soccer star Julia Raich, was born with Down syndrome and has “multiple extreme heart defects and respiratory issues,” according to a story which appeared in The Carlisle Sentinel shortly after the pandemic began.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football All 105: Elsdon on Brink of Starting Job
All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. This edition will look at sophomore linebacker Tyler Elsdon. Before Penn State: Elsdon grew up in a place where Penn State football is the college team to root for. “Everyone’s a Penn State fan,” Elsdon told...
Legendary Penn State player who was Joe Paterno’s first recruit has died
James “Jim” Garrity, the first man recruited to play for Penn State by Joe Paterno, has died. Garrity passed away on Sunday, according to reports, after a battle with cancer. Garrity was born in Monaca, Pennsylvania and was reportedly recruited by Paul “Bear” Bryant to go and play...
Newport golfers finish 2nd in their first match of the season against Tri-Valley League teams
Newport golfers opened their season on Aug. 12 with a match against Saint Joseph’s, Millersburg and East Juniata held at Lykens Valley. The Buffaloes finished in second with a total score of 328, behind Saint Joseph’s’ 316. Senior Gavin Fegley was in Newport’s top spot. In...
Saturday scrimmage report: Bishop McDevitt’s offense too much for CD East, notes on Camp Hill, Milton Hershey and more
Bishop McDevitt’s roster full of gamechangers was on full display Saturday as Mid-Penn Conference teams scrimmaged just days from the start of the regular season. Returning All-State picks Stone Saunders and Marquese Williams led the Crusaders vs. CD East. Saunders targeted Tyshawn Russell for two of his four scoring passes, while Williams posted TD runs of 70 and 45 yards.
Former Penn State QB could be locking up starting job at Division I level
Will Levis looks like he is about to do big things at Kentucky this year, but he may not be the only former Penn State passer getting a starting nod when the season kicks off. It looks like Ta’Quan Roberson is on track to take over as the starting quarterback for UConn this fall, too.
Perry County obituaries (8/20/22)
Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Aug. 20, 2022:. Lorraine R. Kennedy, 72, of Harrisburg, formerly of Marysville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Perry Village, New Bloomfield. She left in true “Lorraine style” with her legs crossed and a Coke nearby. She was born May 5,...
Watch Penn State football in week three of camp, August 20, 2022: video
Only a few more weeks before the Big Ten season gets started as head coach James Franklin and the Penn State football continue preparation for game one. The Nittany Lions ended week three of camp Saturday evening and continued to work on intense drills to be ready for week one of their schedule. Penn State football will start their season on a Thursday night away game against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Penn State names 6 captains for the 2022 season
Penn State announced its team captains for the 2022 season on Thursday night — a group that includes the Nittany Lions’ first-ever four-time captains. Quarterback Sean Clifford and linebacker Jonathan Sutherland are captains for the fourth year in a row. Joining them as team leaders are safety Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and long snapper Chris Stoll.
‘I want to save up for a farm’: 8-year-old runs produce stand at central Pa. home
Eight-year-old John-Luke Radle has wanted to be a farmer since he was first able to say what he wanted to be when he grew up, according to his mom, Stacey Radle. With his new produce stand, John-Luke is working to make that dream come true. “He’s wanted to (open a...
Man who made threats to a Pa. school gets year in jail, advised to keep opinions to himself
WILLIAMSPORT -- Stay on your meds and keep your opinions to yourself because no one cares was the advice a judge gave an Oregon man who threatened to kill students and set fire to a school building. They were among the comments U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann made...
Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...
Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
Williamsport Bureau of Police investigating deadly shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — A shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to a news release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had been struck by gunfire inside an apartment. When police arrived on the scene, they found one male victim in his early 20s with an "apparent...
