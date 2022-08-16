ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Column: Harvick seizes momentum ahead of NASCAR playoffs

By Andrew Schnittker
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Well hello, Happy. Welcome to NASCAR’s championship race. Just when it seemed time to write off Kevin Harvick, at least for this season, the 46-year-old has figured out how to win again. He has two victories in eight days — after snapping a 65-race losing streak dating to 2020 — and all the momentum headed into the playoffs. […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Column: Harvick seizes momentum ahead of NASCAR playoffs first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to shocking Aric Almirola news

NASCAR Cup Series competitor Aric Almirola shocked everyone earlier this year when he announced that he no longer be racing full-time after the 2022 season, but it appears that he has suddenly had a change of heart. Almirola has agreed to terms with Stewart-Haas Racing on Friday to return to...
MOTORSPORTS
Whiskey Riff

NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Gave A Drunk Fan A Ride Home Last Night At Watkins Glen

That’s one hell of a designated driver. Apparently one NASCAR fan partied a little too hard on Saturday at Watkins Glen, ahead of today’s Go Bowling at the Glen. When Kyle Jordan found himself needing a ride, he somehow managed to get one from…Denny Hamlin. Shout out to @dennyhamlin for giving a drunk guy a ride last night at Watkins Glen International. It was much appreciated and good luck in todays race pic.twitter.com/inNlNuMLZ9 — Kyle Jordan (@kylejordan81) August 21, 2022 […] The post NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Gave A Drunk Fan A Ride Home Last Night At Watkins Glen first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
The Wilson Times

Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex has FaceTimed with his coach and continues to improve, the coach said Friday. Mark Ence, the manager for Snow Canyon, Utah, said he told his 12-year-old player, Easton Oliverson, that […] The post Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
BASEBALL
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy