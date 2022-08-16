ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Autopsy reveals Rob Adams was shot 7 times in the back by police

The family of Rob Adams, a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in July, disclosed the findings from an independent autopsy. Adams was shot seven times in the back by a San Bernardino Police officer, according to the autopsy. Adams was working at a gambling business in...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Young man killed in hit-and-run following dispute at underground party in South LA, authorities say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A young man was killed in a hit-and-run crash following a dispute at an underground party in South Los Angeles, prompting a search for suspects. According to Detective Jerry Gibson with the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on 62nd Street between Avalon Boulevard and Central Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Burned body found on sidewalk in South LA, prompting death investigation

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A burned body was found Friday in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered on a sidewalk where firefighters were sent to the 300 block of West 88th Street about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
