P-89, a male adult mountain lion that was being tracked by National Park Service biologists, was found dead on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills this week. The mountain lion's body was found along the shoulder of the 101 Freeway between the DeSoto and Winnetka exits Monday morning. Authorities believe he had been struck by a car at about 2 a.m.

ANIMALS ・ 29 DAYS AGO