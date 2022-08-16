Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Related
wach.com
DYE HAULS IN SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Ellie Autry from Airport...
wach.com
Monte Lee tabbed as Gamecock associate head coach
(WACH) - The former Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee will rep the Garnet and Black as of Thursday. South Carolina baseball head coach Mark Kingston announced the hiring of Lee on Thursday night. Lee is replacing Chad Caillet, who stepped away from the program due to personal reasons. Lee is...
wach.com
No. 12 Gamecocks, No. 1 FSU go scoreless in season opener
(WACH) - The South Carolina women's soccer team held the reigning champions scoreless. The No. 12 Gamecocks opened their season at Stone Stadium against top ranked Florida State. South Carolina goalie Heather Hinz recorded six saves throughout the night. Despite a couple good looks at goal, the night ended in...
wach.com
Gissendanner grabs Player of the Game honors
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- No matter where you looked on the field on Friday, there was Swansea's Justin Gissendanner. A touchdown, a pick-six, big runs and several key tackles, all in all just another game for the senior wide receiver and defensive back. Gissendanner was already in mid-season form...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Tigers ground Eagles in Sonic FNR opener
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- It was a damp start to the beginning of the 8th season of Sonic Friday Night Rivals as the Airport Eagles hosted the Swansea Tigers. In the end it was the Tigers who played spoilers to Airport head coach Andre Cook's first game in charge of the Eagles as Swansea took the 19-6 victory.
wach.com
CIU volleyball setting new standard after historic year
(WACH) - The Columbia International University volleyball team is learning what it's like at the top. "Last season, that becomes the floor, and now we have a new ceiling," said head coach Amber Haver. That will be a high ceiling for the reigning NCCAA National Champions. "We have had meetings...
wach.com
Fort Jackson begins pilot program, giving potential soldiers a second chance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A new program at Fort Jackson will give potential soldiers' another chance at serving. The "Army Future Soldier Prep Course" pilot program was unveiled at Fort Jackson on Thursday. The program's goal? Train soldiers who barely missed physical and ASVAB requirements. The 90 day program...
wach.com
Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcome's 11 new graduates
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- A new group of Firefighters in the Midlands were sworn into the Columbia Richland Fire Department Thursday night. A total of 11 graduates walked across the stage to make it official. Thursday night marks the end of a 16 week training program that all firefighters have to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Wet and stormy end to the work week with more for the weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Heavier rain with more thunderstorms will push in to the WACH Fox area and a lot of South Carolina on Friday. A frontal boundary that has been stuck to our south will ride up in to the region. This frontal boundary surrounded by excessive moisture...
wach.com
Local apartment complex giving residents short eviction notice
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Friday morning residents at the Spring Lake Apartment Homes awoke to find eviction notices taped to their front doors. The notice states a mandatory evacuation requires residents to move out of their apartments in three days. WACH Fox News was at the complex on Saturday, but was...
wach.com
Structural steel company to invest $3 million into Richland County plant
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A major structural fabricated steel company in the region announced a $3 million investment into it's Columbia plant, according to a release by Richland County. Owen Steel Co., announced on Thursday of plans to invest into millions of dollars into the 440,000-square-foot Bluff Road...
wach.com
Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Lexington High student charged after bomb threat
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — A Lexington High School student was charged Thursday after sending a message to a student about a bomb inside a book bag, according to Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said after interviewing the 17-year-old suspect, they determined he had no explosive device in his possession.
wach.com
Female driver wanted in connection to Columbia shooting injuring woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police are looking for the female driver of a car in connection to a shooting that injured a woman. Police say the female was driving a gray or silver car, possibly a Honda with plastic wrap on the windows. She's accused of shooting a...
wach.com
Teen arrested for public disorderly conduct at Krispy Kreme, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teenager has been arrested in reference to an incident at Krispy Kreme, said Columbia Police. Dequaris Wright, 18, is charged with public disorderly conduct for being loud and boisterous at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia Thursday night. Officials said on...
wach.com
One person arrested after fight at Krispy Kreme, Columbia Police investigating
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- An 18-year-old has been arrested for disorderly conduct after a fight broke out at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road on Thursday, according to Columbia Police. Officials said the fight was among teenagers and one of them was an employee at the Krispy Kreme. That employee...
wach.com
First Citizens Bank ATM workers pepper sprayed, robbed; suspects wanted
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo police say they are looking for two people who robbed two ATM contract workers at First Citizens Bank Friday afternoon. Officials say the suspects, one man and one woman, walked up to the ATM workers and forcefully took over the ATM. In the process, one of the workers were pepper sprayed.
wach.com
Leesville woman arrested; charged with meth trafficking
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials have arrested a Leesville woman accused of trafficking meth. Officials have charged 45-year-old Telisa Patterson with four counts of meth trafficking, possession with intent to distribute schedule III narcotics, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to an arrest warrant.
wach.com
Irmo Police looking for two suspects in an ATM robbery at The First Citizens Bank
IRMO, SC (WACH)- Irmo police say around around 2 o'clock Friday afternoon the First Citizens Bank ATM on Lake Murray Boulevard was robbed. Police say two suspects approached two contractors, working on the ATM, and stole several cash bins from the machine. Surveillance footage captured the two suspects; a man...
Comments / 0