Columbia, SC

DYE HAULS IN SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Ellie Autry from Airport...
Monte Lee tabbed as Gamecock associate head coach

(WACH) - The former Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee will rep the Garnet and Black as of Thursday. South Carolina baseball head coach Mark Kingston announced the hiring of Lee on Thursday night. Lee is replacing Chad Caillet, who stepped away from the program due to personal reasons. Lee is...
No. 12 Gamecocks, No. 1 FSU go scoreless in season opener

(WACH) - The South Carolina women's soccer team held the reigning champions scoreless. The No. 12 Gamecocks opened their season at Stone Stadium against top ranked Florida State. South Carolina goalie Heather Hinz recorded six saves throughout the night. Despite a couple good looks at goal, the night ended in...
Gissendanner grabs Player of the Game honors

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- No matter where you looked on the field on Friday, there was Swansea's Justin Gissendanner. A touchdown, a pick-six, big runs and several key tackles, all in all just another game for the senior wide receiver and defensive back. Gissendanner was already in mid-season form...
Tigers ground Eagles in Sonic FNR opener

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- It was a damp start to the beginning of the 8th season of Sonic Friday Night Rivals as the Airport Eagles hosted the Swansea Tigers. In the end it was the Tigers who played spoilers to Airport head coach Andre Cook's first game in charge of the Eagles as Swansea took the 19-6 victory.
CIU volleyball setting new standard after historic year

(WACH) - The Columbia International University volleyball team is learning what it's like at the top. "Last season, that becomes the floor, and now we have a new ceiling," said head coach Amber Haver. That will be a high ceiling for the reigning NCCAA National Champions. "We have had meetings...
Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcome's 11 new graduates

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- A new group of Firefighters in the Midlands were sworn into the Columbia Richland Fire Department Thursday night. A total of 11 graduates walked across the stage to make it official. Thursday night marks the end of a 16 week training program that all firefighters have to...
Wet and stormy end to the work week with more for the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Heavier rain with more thunderstorms will push in to the WACH Fox area and a lot of South Carolina on Friday. A frontal boundary that has been stuck to our south will ride up in to the region. This frontal boundary surrounded by excessive moisture...
Local apartment complex giving residents short eviction notice

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Friday morning residents at the Spring Lake Apartment Homes awoke to find eviction notices taped to their front doors. The notice states a mandatory evacuation requires residents to move out of their apartments in three days. WACH Fox News was at the complex on Saturday, but was...
Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
Lexington High student charged after bomb threat

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — A Lexington High School student was charged Thursday after sending a message to a student about a bomb inside a book bag, according to Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said after interviewing the 17-year-old suspect, they determined he had no explosive device in his possession.
Teen arrested for public disorderly conduct at Krispy Kreme, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teenager has been arrested in reference to an incident at Krispy Kreme, said Columbia Police. Dequaris Wright, 18, is charged with public disorderly conduct for being loud and boisterous at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia Thursday night. Officials said on...
First Citizens Bank ATM workers pepper sprayed, robbed; suspects wanted

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo police say they are looking for two people who robbed two ATM contract workers at First Citizens Bank Friday afternoon. Officials say the suspects, one man and one woman, walked up to the ATM workers and forcefully took over the ATM. In the process, one of the workers were pepper sprayed.
Leesville woman arrested; charged with meth trafficking

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials have arrested a Leesville woman accused of trafficking meth. Officials have charged 45-year-old Telisa Patterson with four counts of meth trafficking, possession with intent to distribute schedule III narcotics, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to an arrest warrant.
