New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on state of Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff sat down exclusively with WDSU to speak about problems at the Orleans Justice Center. This comes after inmates barricaded themselves last weekend and protests were held outside. Sheriff Susan Hutson explained how the incidents were handled, and what some of her biggest...
WDSU

Orleans Parish sheriff misses court date for malfeasance complaint

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish sheriff missed a court date Friday regarding a case where she faces a charge of malfeasance. A criminal complaint was filed against Sheriff Susan Hutson accusing her of malfeasance after a man facing murder charges missed his court date due to the courts being closed back in June.
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
WWL

ATV driver accused of injuring deputy released from jail on bail

NEW ORLEANS — The teenager facing an aggravated battery charge after his ATV collided with a Plaquemines Parish deputy during a chase back in May has been released from jail. 18-year-old Reginald Hamilton returned to his home in Algiers Thursday night after family, friends and community members helped raise...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Teen accused of hitting Plaquemines deputy with ATV out on bond

NEW ORLEANS — An 18-year-old accused of hitting a Plaquemines Parish deputy with an ATV is now out on bond. Reginald Hamilton was charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Those charges were downgraded to aggravated second-degree battery after dash cam video showed contradictions to what happened on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans council, NOPD superintendent clash over abortion resolution

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council clashed with the New Orleans Police Department superintendent on Friday during a criminal justice committee meeting. It all started with a question from council President Helena Moreno to police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson regarding the city's resolution to not be the enforcers of the statewide abortion laws.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SCHSHINETIA ANDERSON, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022 to FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on November 10, 2022. The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

fox8live.com

1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
WDSU

Slidell man pleads guilty in stabbing of Days Inn hotel clerk

A Slidell man has pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a hotel clerk. St. Tammany District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Devin Trevon Wellman, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted first-degree murder, criminal trespass and resisting an officer with force or violence. Wellman was then sentenced to 25 years...
SLIDELL, LA

