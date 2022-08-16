Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Our trip to New Orleans, LouisianaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
WDSU
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on state of Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff sat down exclusively with WDSU to speak about problems at the Orleans Justice Center. This comes after inmates barricaded themselves last weekend and protests were held outside. Sheriff Susan Hutson explained how the incidents were handled, and what some of her biggest...
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff misses court date for malfeasance complaint
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish sheriff missed a court date Friday regarding a case where she faces a charge of malfeasance. A criminal complaint was filed against Sheriff Susan Hutson accusing her of malfeasance after a man facing murder charges missed his court date due to the courts being closed back in June.
The officer who reportedly ignored a woman's call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans' French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday.
WDSU
Victims speak out after New Orleans mayor supports 13-year-old sentenced for carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — Carjacking victims are speaking out after a 13-year-old boy was convicted of carjacking 5 people in two days with a fake gun. His sentence is probation for three years. The victims say this entire experience has been traumatizing. One moment you are just pulling into your...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
NEW ORLEANS — The reserve deputy constable accused of ignoring a rape in the French Quarter while on duty has resigned. According to Orleans Parish Constable Edwin Shorty Jr., the resignation came in before the completion of an internal investigation into the deputy's inaction as someone was raped nearby.
ATV driver accused of injuring deputy released from jail on bail
NEW ORLEANS — The teenager facing an aggravated battery charge after his ATV collided with a Plaquemines Parish deputy during a chase back in May has been released from jail. 18-year-old Reginald Hamilton returned to his home in Algiers Thursday night after family, friends and community members helped raise...
NOPD: Man killed by vehicle on N.O. East interstate
Detectives learned that a driver was heading north in the right lane of I-510 close to the I-10 intersection, when he heard a "sound of impact".
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating after deputy fires gun at suspect accused of trying to burglarize unit
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it is investigating an incident where a group of people is accused of trying to burglarize a sheriff's office vehicle with a deputy inside. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident happened in Metairie and involved an unmarked JPSO unit. Lopinto...
WDSU
Teen accused of hitting Plaquemines deputy with ATV out on bond
NEW ORLEANS — An 18-year-old accused of hitting a Plaquemines Parish deputy with an ATV is now out on bond. Reginald Hamilton was charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Those charges were downgraded to aggravated second-degree battery after dash cam video showed contradictions to what happened on...
A would-be car burglar in Old Metairie picked the wrong vehicle: a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office unit with the deputy still inside.
NOLA.com
Off-duty deputy opens fire after armed burglar tries to enter his vehicle in Old Metairie: JPSO
An off-duty Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy working a security detail in Old Metairie shot at an armed person who tried to enter his vehicle early Friday morning, according to the department. Investigators don't know whether the suspected burglar was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 200 block of...
WDSU
New Orleans council, NOPD superintendent clash over abortion resolution
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council clashed with the New Orleans Police Department superintendent on Friday during a criminal justice committee meeting. It all started with a question from council President Helena Moreno to police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson regarding the city's resolution to not be the enforcers of the statewide abortion laws.
L'Observateur
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SCHSHINETIA ANDERSON, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022 to FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on November 10, 2022. The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
Ex-La. Senator Karen Carter Peterson’s law license suspended as she awaits sentencing for wire fraud scheme
On Thursday, Former Louisiana State Senator Karen Carter Peterson was suspended from practicing law after she plead guilty to wire fraud on August 1
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
fox8live.com
1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
WDSU
Slidell man pleads guilty in stabbing of Days Inn hotel clerk
A Slidell man has pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a hotel clerk. St. Tammany District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Devin Trevon Wellman, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted first-degree murder, criminal trespass and resisting an officer with force or violence. Wellman was then sentenced to 25 years...
Shooting on Haney Drive leaves one person dead, police say
New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred right after 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 7700 block of Haney Drive. NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they found one adult male...
