WTOK-TV
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi state trooper pulls a man over in McComb. It’s discovered that the man has a suspended driver’s license and there’s evidence he’s been smoking marijuana. He’s arrested. He resists. The situation gets out of control and is captured on...
WTOK-TV
UPDATE: Mississippi on track to have medical marijuana industry up and running by year’s end
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - By the end of 2022, medical marijuana should be available to patients in Mississippi. That’s the optimistic projection of Ken Newburger, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. Newburger joined David Elliott on WLOX News This Week to give an update on how setting...
WTOK-TV
Man wanted in Mich. for murder arrested in Miss.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff’s Office, a man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in Mississippi. 64-year-old Garry D. Artman, of Florida, was wanted for the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack. On Oct. 3, 1996, deputies located the body of a...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi teen face of national Macy’s Youth Mental Health campaign
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old from Starkville is getting attention for her courage to talk openly about her mental health status. Now, she is part of a national campaign to end the stigma among young people. Last year around this time, a few weeks into the school year, 15-year-old...
WTOK-TV
Incident report provides few new details on man involved in shooting with Capitol Police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When the state’s Department of Public Safety remained silent on the details of a shooting involving a Capitol Police officer, 3 On Your Side filed a public records request to get the information that -- by law -- that agency must provide. The redacted incident...
WTOK-TV
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
WTOK-TV
Families of captives staying positive at Ukrainian Freedom Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday marks 72 days since two Alabama veterans were captured by Russian forces while helping Ukraine fight. Their families are remaining optimistic they will return home. People throughout the Birmingham community came together this weekend to show their support for Ukraine with a festival called Ukrainian...
WTOK-TV
Authorities arrest 3 people involved in separate drug-related incidents in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department arrested three people involved in separate drug-related incidents. On August 18, VPD took 42-year-old Justin Cantrell into custody after officers found 2.28 grams of methamphetamine inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. Cantrell appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, where Judge Angela...
WTOK-TV
Midwives voice concerns over possible birth center regulations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is the worst state to have a baby, according to a new report from Wallet Hub. And Midwives across the state are concerned that new rules the state’s department of public health wants to implement could possibly worsen the situation. The rules would affect...
WTOK-TV
City receives six bids to tear down dilapidated structures in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six bidders are vying for the opportunity to tear down two dilapidated structures near the Jackson Convention Complex. The city recently opened bids for the project, which would include demolishing buildings and clearing parcels at 220 and 226 Pascagoula St. Planning and Development Director Jordan Hillman...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Lottery sends over $11.8 million to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation reports its July transfer to the state, the first for Fiscal Year 2023, for $11,834,298.78. “We are thankful to begin Fiscal Year 2023 with such a strong transfer,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “The Lottery is proud to play a role in helping Mississippi improve road, bridge and educational needs around the state.”
WTOK-TV
State Personnel Board approves MDHS request for new legal counsel in TANF litigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday brought new developments in the Mississippi Department of Human Service’s TANF case. DHS appeals to the State Personnel Board to hire a new law firm to take over ongoing litigation after ousting Brad Pigott. Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director Bob Anderson appealed...
WTOK-TV
Women’s Bill of Rights receiving mixed reactions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Bill of Rights spells out American’s rights in relation to the government. And there’s a new movement to add a “Women’s Bill of Rights”. But it’s coming with pushback. More than eight thousand have signed the drafted document. Resolutions...
WTOK-TV
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
WTOK-TV
Thousands attend the eighth annual MS Book Festival
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Book lovers were all smiles at this year’s Mississippi Book Festival. Over 6,000 people spent their weekend discovering new books while also getting the chance to have them signed by the more than 170 authors taking part in the festival. “I think it’s just like...
WTOK-TV
Luckyday Foundation adds another $9.6 million to USM scholarship fund
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s most generous benefactors has been at it again. The Luckyday Foundation of Ridgeland recently committed $9.6 million to USM’s Luckyday Citizenship Scholars Program. To date, the Luckyday Foundation has impacted more 2,200 students, making it USM’s most generous...
WTOK-TV
State test results released and show post-pandemic rebound in learning
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State test scores are in and it seems teachers and students have found ways to make up for any pandemic-related learning loss. ”They were just excited to be at school,” said Clinton 5th grade ELA teacher Robin Herring. We met with more than a dozen...
WTOK-TV
Potential Tropical Cyclone #4 could become Danielle soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on what’s being called Potential Tropical Cyclone #4. This means that the tropical disturbance is not fully tropical (in terms of it not having a defined closed surface circulation), yet it is expected to develop and bring tropical storm force conditions to land within 36 hours. The disturbance is in the SW Gulf of Mexico, and it’s expected to move NW towards NE Mexico this weekend.
WTOK-TV
Newton County dominates the Hornets in jamboree
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County went head to head against Lake at Bailey Stadium Friday night in the MHSAA preseason jamboree. Newton County lost 15 seniors from last season but they do have 15 seniors on their team this year. The only consistent starter from last season is the Cougar’s quarterback, Grey Hale.
