'Not acceptable' | Camanche rejects Canadian Pacific railway settlement money, citing low amount
CAMANCHE, Iowa — The City of Camanche will be rejecting Canadian Pacific Railway's settlement deal after they received an offer of just $200,000. "We had been in negotiations with them since March, talking about what was going on. And they reached out to us, based on the input that we put on the STB Board website to let them know what our concerns were about train noise blocking crossings and the isolation of half of our community," said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida.
Another Look At The Ghost Who Haunts Our Davenport Radio Station
Some of our studios in the Rock 'n' Roll Mansion are getting remodeled, It's so cool to see a studio get gutted, and then turned into something absolutely amazing. Some of the technology is so advanced it feels like you're in a spaceship. That also means a lot of new...
Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park
Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
Davenport, Iowa, Plays For The Little League World Series TOMORROW!
This is the first time since 1975 that a team from Southeast Little League has made it to the LLWS. They are asking for support to help defray expenses for our player’s families to attend games in Williamsport, Pa. Please consider a donation to our team as these players pursue their dream of winning the LLWS!!
Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street
East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
U.S. 30 And Emerson Road Intersection Improvement Begins Monday
Construction on the intersection of U.S. 30 and Emerson Road in Whiteside County will begin Monday, Aug. 22. The intersection is located 8 miles east of Morrison. Work will close Emerson Road at U.S. 30. A marked detour will guide Emerson Road traffic using West Lincoln Highway and U.S. 30. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 9.
Scott County Considers Solar Ordinance
Planning Director Chris Mathias says since 1980, Scott County has had very strict rules to protect its agricultural land. And that even small, alternative uses must be scrutinized very carefully. "We have some of the best farmland in the world here, and in my opinion we need to make sure...
The Story Of My Terrifying Rollover Crash on 3rd Street in Davenport
I wasn't on air yesterday afternoon and I think I have a fairly valid reason why. Monday morning, around 9:00, after I had just gotten my iced coffee, I was involved in a rollover crash at LeClaire & 3rd St. in downtown Davenport. As in, I was in the car that rolled over a couple of times.
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
You Know The Store That’s Going Into The Former Gordmans In Moline
A store that already has several QCA locations will soon have another one in Moline. The former Gordmans in Moline has sat empty since 2020 but that won't be the case for much longer. Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into the space. They're expected to open in the former...
2 seriously injured in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle versus tractor crash Monday night in Scott County. Around 5:06 p.m., the Scott County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, a two-lane highway located north of Walcott.
1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.
UPDATE: Names released in Muscatine homicide
UPDATE, August 16, 2:53 p.m. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as Christine A. Briegel, age 74. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at the University of Iowa on August 16. The suspect has been identified as Donald R. Briegel, age 79. Donald and […]
UPDATE: names released in car/tractor crash
UPDATE, August 17, 11:38 a.m. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the 2010 Ford Fusion has been identified as Zachary Karr, 26, of Dixon, IA. The driver of the tractor has been identified as Matthew Kelting, 36, of Wheatland, IA. Kelting and his minor child, who was a passenger with him on the tractor, have since been released from the hospital. The investigation is still ongoing by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
Donations rolling in for 198 dogs rescued from Sherrard hoarding situation
Just days after 198 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Sherrard, people from across the Midwest are coming together to help. Hundreds of monetary and supply donations were dropped off at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday alone, and were later brought to the Mercer County Animal Control center, where the dogs are staying. People working at the sheriff’s office say within just a few hours Tuesday morning, they had already filled an entire truck bed full of donated supplies and dropped it off at animal control.
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
September Tractor Ride To Honor Memory Of Mercer County Fair Volunteer
A memorial tractor ride honoring the memory of a longtime supporter of the Mercer County Fair is set for next month. Harold “Spike” Heck died last September. Fair board member Barney Lloyd says he had a tremendous impact on the fair and the tractor ride is a fitting tribute.
clean, spacious, 2-bedroom apartment, DeWitt. Includes: appliances, heating, garbage, one-car
Clean, spacious, 2-bedroom apartment, DeWitt. Includes: appliances, heating, garbage, one-car garage. Laundry & manager on-site. No pets/smoking. $790. 563-320-4635.
3rd suspect arrested in violent July mini-mart attack
A 21-year-old Moline woman is the third suspect to be charged in a violent attack in July at a Davenport mini-mart. Tela Trumbo faces felony charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and assault causing serious injury, court records say. The July assault. On July 12, at 11:58...
