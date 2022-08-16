ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham hit-run suspect arraigned on murder charge

By Matt Rawlings
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JY9qY_0hIUm0BV00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The man suspected of killing a man in a recent Gresham hit-and-run was arraigned Monday by Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Fifty-two-year-old Donald Bighaus is facing charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person.

‘It’s a hard hit’: Local construction company talks excavator theft

The D.A.’s office says through interviews, surveillance videos, and talking with detectives, prosecutors allege that Bighaus intentionally hit his victim, Buck Marshall, after getting into a fight at Rosemary Anderson High School in Gresham on Aug. 3.

Security videos reportedly show Marshall attempting to get away on his bike, but Bighaus got in his van and reversed down the alley to hit Marshall, who was run over multiple times.

