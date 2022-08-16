Read full article on original website
yourcentralvalley.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crashing car into train: CHP
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( )- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a stationary train early Saturday morning. Officers with the Visalia-area CHP say they began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 2 a.m. of a collision in a rural area just outside of the city of Dinuba.
KMPH.com
Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
Fire, explosions rock Kingsburg after deadly train crash
'It was instant, just 'boom'... catastrophic!': One person has died after a train crashed into a semi-truck on Thursday evening, sparking flames and explosions and causing many roads to be shut down.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash involving train near Dinuba, deputies say
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after their car crashed into a train near Dinuba.
Teens’ moms testify in Porterville Library fire trial
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On the third day of the trial for the two teens accused of setting a fire at the Porterville Library in February 2020 that killed fire captain Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, the lead investigator for the case and both of the teens’ mothers took the stand and testified as […]
Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County wildfire
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along […]
KMPH.com
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KMPH.com
SCAM ALERT: Phony caller posing as Tulare County Sheriff's Office
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A phony caller is going around posing to be with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to a person who says they received a call from someone identifying themselves as Lieutenant Camacho and requesting money. The red flag that alert the victim of the...
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Huge limb of Oak tree crashes to ground in front yard in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A huge limb from an Oak tree was caught on camera crashing down onto a house's front yard Friday afternoon in Visalia. It was 2:07 pm on the corner of La Salle Avenue and Byrd Street when a neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the massive tree limb falling to the ground with a thundering sound.
Bodycam video released in Porterville library fire trial
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE)- Shocking video and audio recordings were released in a south valley court on Thursday as two juveniles stood trial for a 2020 fatal fire. “We (expletive) killed two firefighters,” said one juvenile to the other during a conversation that was recorded in the back of a Porterville cop car. The two […]
Man dies after shot multiple times at Tulare gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare, according to Tulare Police officers. Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to a gas station on Bardsley Avenue near Highway 99 after people called and said a man was shot multiple times. When officers arrived they say the man was unresponsive. Officers […]
Man who died in rollover crash in June identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a rollover crash in the McFarland area in early June has been identified. Elvin Humberto Chacon Castro, 44, of Wasco was the operator of the vehicle that ejected him after he struck a tree and rolled over, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said […]
79-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in Tulare County, CHP says
For unknown reasons, his Cadillac veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree. The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
Bakersfield Now
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Selma
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Fresno County.
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
Police investigating shooting in Porterville
Police are investigating a shooting in Porterville early Thursday morning.
L.A. Weekly
Annette Rocha Arrested after Bus Collision on Court Street [Visalia, CA]
56-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Stealing Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue on August 15th. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off...
news-ridgecrest.com
Beware of bears when visiting Sequoia National Forest
Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument – Visitors to Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument often enjoy wildlife sightings: squirrels, birds, deer, and sometimes even a black bear. Unfortunately, encounters with bears are not always good, especially when there’s food involved. In recent weeks,...
thesungazette.com
Visalia council puts street parking under review
VISALIA – Current city code over parking commercial vehicles on residential streets is coming under review after the Visalia City Council gave staff a greenlight. Potential changes may lead to a heavy restriction of commercial vehicles along residential streets. On Aug. 15, the city of Visalia Community Development Department...
