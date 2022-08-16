ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crashing car into train: CHP

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( )- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a stationary train early Saturday morning. Officers with the Visalia-area CHP say they began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 2 a.m. of a collision in a rural area just outside of the city of Dinuba.
DINUBA, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
City
Springville, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
City
Rio Vista, CA
City
Camp Nelson, CA
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County wildfire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along […]
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Tulare County Sheriff#Wishon Drive
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Huge limb of Oak tree crashes to ground in front yard in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A huge limb from an Oak tree was caught on camera crashing down onto a house's front yard Friday afternoon in Visalia. It was 2:07 pm on the corner of La Salle Avenue and Byrd Street when a neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the massive tree limb falling to the ground with a thundering sound.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Man who died in rollover crash in June identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a rollover crash in the McFarland area in early June has been identified. Elvin Humberto Chacon Castro, 44, of Wasco was the operator of the vehicle that ejected him after he struck a tree and rolled over, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said […]
MCFARLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
KERN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Annette Rocha Arrested after Bus Collision on Court Street [Visalia, CA]

56-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Stealing Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue on August 15th. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off...
VISALIA, CA
news-ridgecrest.com

Beware of bears when visiting Sequoia National Forest

Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument – Visitors to Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument often enjoy wildlife sightings: squirrels, birds, deer, and sometimes even a black bear. Unfortunately, encounters with bears are not always good, especially when there’s food involved. In recent weeks,...
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia council puts street parking under review

VISALIA – Current city code over parking commercial vehicles on residential streets is coming under review after the Visalia City Council gave staff a greenlight. Potential changes may lead to a heavy restriction of commercial vehicles along residential streets. On Aug. 15, the city of Visalia Community Development Department...
VISALIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy