ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Chef Shaq Kitchen opens downtown: “American style with a twist”

Shaquan McDonald, a two-decade Louisville food business veteran, describes his first foray into eatery ownership as “American style with a twist.” Early standouts at Chef Shaq Kitchen (612 S. Fifth St.) include the Smoketown Burger, Thunder Over Louisville Fries with bacon and white queso, and McDonald’s signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jeffersonville, IN
Restaurants
Jeffersonville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Jeffersonville, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
99.5 WKDQ

10 Foods You Have to Eat at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair

The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is underway at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I spent opening day like there like I have for 20 of the last 22 years and, like always, much of my time was spent eating. So, to get you geared up for your trip to the Fair, I decided to put together a list of the 10 Foods You Have to Eat at the Kentucky State Fair. And, yes. I built this list from experience. I have been coming to and enjoying the Kentucky State Fair for two decades and I have pretty much tried everything there is to try.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Drink#Veterans Parkway#Greek#Lemon Chicken
Wave 3

State fair closing early due to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the hundreds of food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at the Purple Pearl

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at the Purple Pearl. The med spa is located in New Albany. It's offering a special on Botox starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. You can get a $500 certificate for $250. Click here to get yours. The Purple Pearl offers an...
NEW ALBANY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wdrb.com

Woman dies from stabbing in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in east Louisville. LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman dies in stabbing on Westport Road, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road Friday evening, shortly before 11:00 p.m. When Eighth Division officers arrived, they found a woman who had sustained a critical stab wound. According to an LMPD spokesperson, she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy