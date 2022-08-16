ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Our August 18 front page

Washington County! Lake George Dissolution. Loda opens in Bolton: ‘Elevated’ dining from NYC couple. Washington County Fair is full go. Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen. Adirondack Winery cuts ribbon in Queensbury. Potential Biochar decision: Aug. 25. Glens Falls Hospital makes Paul Scimeca full go President/CEO. Max in Guyana. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Washington County Fair is full go

The 132nd Washington County Fair opens Monday, Aug. 22, and runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the fairgrounds on Route 29, between Greenwich and Schuylerville. The animals, the rides, the games, the tractor pulls, food concessions new and old: “It’s back to normal” for the first time since Covid, says Fair co-General Manager Rebecca Breese.
GREENWICH, NY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York, will hold a Public Hearing at the Town Hall, 22 Champlain Ave, Westport, New York, on August 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. The hearing will address the application submitted by OMNM, LLC (6679 Main St., Tax Map No. 66.56-1- 22.002) request for a town use variance for residential housing in a V-Industrial Zone.
WESTPORT, NY
Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen

Elizabeth Miller closed on purchase of 126 Glen Street, at the corner of Park Street, for $845,000 on Friday, Aug. 12. She already owns the Park Theater and Doc’s Restaurant around the corner, and the nearly completed Park & Elm restaurant/deli/apartment project led by her son, Ben Miller. Mark...
GLENS FALLS, NY
The Town of Greenfield Recognizes Family for Their Contribution of a Historic Landmark

GREENFIELD — The Town of Greenfield presented the family of former Town Supervisor Glen Hammond with an official Proclamation of Recognition and Appreciation for his role in purchasing the town’s historic caboose, located at Kings Station Park. The presentation took place at the 12th Annual Caboose Day and Car Show at Kings Station Park in Porter Corners, N.Y. on Saturday, August 13. Town officials, members of the Glen Hammond family, New York Senator James Tedisco and members of the community were present to celebrate.
GREENFIELD, NY
Lake George boaters asked to keep eye out for invasive species

The Lake George Association is calling on boaters to look out for aquatic invasive species on the lake this weekend. The Lake George Association is calling on boaters to look out for aquatic invasive species on the lake this weekend. This is their inaugural Lake-wide Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Weekend.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Clifton Park house fire under investigation

A house fire is under investigation in the Town of Clifton Park. Jonesville firefighters responded to the scene late Saturday night. The fire broke out just after 11 o’clock at a home on Carpenter Way. Saratoga County dispatch confirms multiple departments were called to the scene. Jonesville Fire Captain...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash

A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal March crash in Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney's Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment.
Greenwich arson suspect pleads guilty

The man accused of setting the fire that destroyed a historic building in Greenwich entered a surprise guilty plea Friday afternoon. Mark Mulholland reports that John Fox admitted to starting the February fire that chased more than a dozen tenants from their Main Street apartment building. Police arrested Fox after...
GREENWICH, NY
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife

One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster

In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
GLENS FALLS, NY
In the last week, 8 North Country residents have died of COVID-19

Three of those deaths were in St. Lawrence County and 3 more people from Clinton County died of the coronavirus in the last week. A spokesperson for Warren County says they’ve seen an uptick in COVID hospitalizations in recent days. The two residents from Warren County who died in...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY

Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
FORT ANN, NY

