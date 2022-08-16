National Restaurant Association EVP Talks Challenges Facing the Restaurant Industry
Restaurants and the grocery store are two places consumers have definitely felt inflation; however, prices at the supermarket have recently risen even more than prices at restaurants. In fact, July saw the biggest inflationary gap between grocery stores and restaurants since the 1970s. The restaurant industry is still facing challenges, like a drop in demand and labor shortages, as it still continues to recover from the pandemic. Sean Kennedy, Executive Vice President for Public Affairs for the National Restaurant Association, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
