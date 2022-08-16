National Restaurant Association EVP Talks Challenges Facing the Restaurant Industry

Despite the pressures of supply chain issues and inflation that have plagued many companies over the last few months, Wingstop had a great Q2, reporting a 7.5% sales increase year over year. Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth spoke one-on-one with Cheddar News to discuss the chicken fast-casual brand’s recent success and how stabilizing wing prices signal a promising outlook for the rest of the year. “The leading indicators that we have in front of us suggest that they'll stay at these prices through the balance of this year and into 2023, which sets a beautiful backdrop for Wingstop in that we've set two record quarters of net new restaurant openings in 2022 and this year is stacking up to be a record year. We expect to deliver a 13% unit growth for the brand,” he said, noting also that Wingstop is expanding its menu options, including a new chicken sandwich this fall.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO