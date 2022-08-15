Read full article on original website
Nurses vote to authorize strike
Twin Ports and Twin Cities nurses voted Monday to authorize a strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association said the vote was “overwhelming.” A supermajority was required in order to authorize the strike. “Corporate healthcare policies in our hospitals have left nurses understaffed and overworked, while patients are overcharged, local...
Brandon Weatherz: Showers to linger in the region all week
An unsettled weather pattern will keep rain chances in parts of the Northland each day through Friday. At the surface, we have a stationary front near Minnesota’s western border and high pressure over eastern Lake Superior. These two features will keep drier air over eastern parts of the Northland including much of northwest Wisconsin while western areas in north central Minnesota keep shower and thunderstorm chances through the day. The potential for an isolated severe storm stays west of a line from International Falls to Grand Rapids. Heavy rain and locally high totals are possible in far northern Minnesota.
Justin Liles: On and off showers through the week
The pattern this week looks consistent with a northwest to southeast flow. The will create several chances of rain this week. It is going to be one of the on and off again types of weekends. Once again, heavy dense fog is likely tonight following our early evening light rain. This fog will likely be just as thick Tuesday morning as it was this morning.
