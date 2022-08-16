Read full article on original website
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Dog Beach Party on 8/20Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
Chicago officer charged after allegedly pinning boy down while off-duty
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged in an off-duty incident in which he allegedly pinned down a 14-year-old suburban Chicago boy and pressed a knee to his back after suspecting him of stealing his son’s bicycle. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro faces charges of official...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Story Of Frank Cullotta, The Chicago Gangster Who Turned Informant And Helped Inspire Casino
Frank Cullotta was a ruthless burglar and hitman who eventually turned informant on his partner in Las Vegas — and later advised Martin Scorsese on the set of Casino. One of the most infamous members of the Chicago Outfit and the Hole in the Wall Gang burglary ring, mobster Frank Cullotta also ended up providing law enforcement with key information on the mob’s activities in Vegas — and was one of the primary sources for the legendary book-turned-movie Casino.
fox32chicago.com
4 teens on porch of South Side Chicago home shot by unknown gunman
CHICAGO - Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:42 p.m., police say the four teens were all on a front porch of an Englewood home in the 7300 block of South Union when an unknown offender fired shots at them. A...
Body pulled from Montrose Harbor is not person missing from 'Playpen,' Lake Michigan, officials say
Chicago fire crews pulled a body from the lake on the North Side early Thursday morning, hours after a person went missing from the "Playpen."
fox32chicago.com
Italian beef sales booming in Chicago, all thanks to 'The Bear'
CHICAGO - A fictional streaming show is leading to a real hunger for a Chicago classic, the Italian beef sandwich. At Mr. Beef in River North, they're feeling the rush of free advertising. "It's cool to see people kind of almost making like a pilgrimage here because of the show,"...
Chicago Woman's Feet Severed In Lake Michigan Boating Accident
Another woman was also injured in the accident.
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and […]
Chicago's beloved Italian beef sandwich gaining national exposure with help of hit new TV show
Demand for Chicago’s famous Italian beef is booming nationwide - thanks to a popular television series. “The Bear,” on FX, tells the story of a struggling Chicago beef sandwich shop and it’s left viewers craving the real deal.
Eight Brides From A Family In Chicago Have Worn The Same Wedding Dress Purchased In 1950
Keeping long-lasting family traditions is significant, and it’s intriguing whenever you find one in this new world where it is rare to stay committed to a custom. One family in Chicago shows it is possible; eight brides across three generations have worn the same wedding dress in seventy-two years.
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting
Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
Northern Lights forecast Chicago: Aurora borealis may be visible Thursday due to geostorm
Geomagnetic storms also have the potential to disrupt the electric power grid, GPS and satellite operations.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Off-duty Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on teen
Video shows Sgt. Michael Vitellaro on top of the 14-year-old after the police officer wrongfully accused the boy of stealing a bike. WMAQ's Lexi Sutter reports.Aug. 19, 2022.
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
'I thought I was going to die' - Woman recalls boat accident in Lake Michigan's 'Playpen'
CHICAGO (CBS) – First responders gave new details about the boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Saturday that left two people severely injured.CBS 2's Steven Graves also spoke to one of those victims, who said she's lucky to be alive and described the terrifying moments of the incident. The woman had the most severe injuries as both of her feet were severed by a boat propeller and has to learn how to walk again.It was supposed to be a fun Saturday on the water for Lana Batochir and her husband.The two were meeting up with old friends for a reunion...
One of the World’s Most Super Cool Neighborhoods is in Illinois
For that matter, what makes a neighborhood interesting or unique?. For me, it would be like a place where things are just a bit different from the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love a city or town or in this case, a neighborhood that stands out from the rest. It's got some quality, some charm, that you might not find in other places.
Two women in critical condition after boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women have been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a boating accident on Lake Michigan near the area known as the "Playpen," where boats anchor near Navy Pier. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said that a rental boat operated by a licensed captain suffered an equipment malfunction and that as the captain was trying to reverse, he backed over a raft with the two women inside. The victims are 28 and 34 years old. The younger woman is from Washington state and the older is from Chicago. An official with Navy Pier said the rescue happened near Navy Pier, but the incident did not happen there. The Chicago Fire Department confirms that the two women were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
