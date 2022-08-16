CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women have been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a boating accident on Lake Michigan near the area known as the "Playpen," where boats anchor near Navy Pier. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said that a rental boat operated by a licensed captain suffered an equipment malfunction and that as the captain was trying to reverse, he backed over a raft with the two women inside. The victims are 28 and 34 years old. The younger woman is from Washington state and the older is from Chicago. An official with Navy Pier said the rescue happened near Navy Pier, but the incident did not happen there. The Chicago Fire Department confirms that the two women were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO