allthatsinteresting.com

The Story Of Frank Cullotta, The Chicago Gangster Who Turned Informant And Helped Inspire Casino

Frank Cullotta was a ruthless burglar and hitman who eventually turned informant on his partner in Las Vegas — and later advised Martin Scorsese on the set of Casino. One of the most infamous members of the Chicago Outfit and the Hole in the Wall Gang burglary ring, mobster Frank Cullotta also ended up providing law enforcement with key information on the mob’s activities in Vegas — and was one of the primary sources for the legendary book-turned-movie Casino.
fox32chicago.com

Italian beef sales booming in Chicago, all thanks to 'The Bear'

CHICAGO - A fictional streaming show is leading to a real hunger for a Chicago classic, the Italian beef sandwich. At Mr. Beef in River North, they're feeling the rush of free advertising. "It's cool to see people kind of almost making like a pilgrimage here because of the show,"...
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting

Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CBS Chicago

'I thought I was going to die' - Woman recalls boat accident in Lake Michigan's 'Playpen'

CHICAGO (CBS) – First responders gave new details about the boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Saturday that left two people severely injured.CBS 2's Steven Graves also spoke to one of those victims, who said she's lucky to be alive and described the terrifying moments of the incident. The woman had the most severe injuries as both of her feet were severed by a boat propeller and has to learn how to walk again.It was supposed to be a fun Saturday on the water for Lana Batochir and her husband.The two were meeting up with old friends for a reunion...
CBS Chicago

Two women in critical condition after boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women have been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a boating accident on Lake Michigan near the area known as the "Playpen," where boats anchor near Navy Pier. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said that a rental boat operated by a licensed captain suffered an equipment malfunction and that as the captain was trying to reverse, he backed over a raft with the two women inside. The victims are 28 and 34 years old. The younger woman is from Washington state and the older is from Chicago. An official with Navy Pier said the rescue happened near Navy Pier, but the incident did not happen there. The Chicago Fire Department confirms that the two women were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. 
NBC News

NBC News

