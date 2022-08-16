Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Florida Man With Machete Crawls Into Man's Bed And Then Slices Deputy
Florida man armed with a machete was shot dead after breaking into home, crawling into a guy's bed, and telling the sleeping resident "I love you"!. The incident happened in Fruitville, Florida, on Thursday morning when police said that the homeowner, who was sleeping in an apartment connected to his home, told 911 dispatchers that there was a man in the unit who was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat, according to FOX 13.
iheart.com
PHOTOS: Predator Sneaks Into Florida Elementary School, Hides Behind Toilet
A girl's restroom at a Florida elementary was covered in crime scene tape after an unwanted visitor was found hiding behind the toilet. WILD Florida Rescue, a nonprofit wildlife rescue agency, was called out to Indialantic Elementary in Brevard County after an opossum appeared to have snuck into the school and made his way into the ladies restroom.
iheart.com
Five Iowa Men Get Decades In Prison For Ice Meth Ring
(Davenport, IA) -- Five southeast Iowan men have been sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted of drug charges. Investigators say Rudolph Allen (37), Clyde Stewart Jr.(51), Demetrius Goudy (42), Greg Johnson (36), and Brian Davis Jr.(42) , all of Burlington have been sentenced. Court documents state Johnson, Allen,...
iheart.com
Algae Blooms Close Multiple Mass. Lakes, Ponds To Swimming
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Framingham is one of the latest to close one of their ponds to swimming after a cyanobacterial bloom was discovered in the waters of Learned Pond. It's a growing trend in over a dozen Commonwealth communities, as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issues...
iheart.com
Beagles Coming To Oregon Humane Society
Oregon Humane Society is preparing to receive 60 to 80 beagles from a historic operation to remove approximately 4,000 from a mass-breeding facility that sold the dogs to laboratories. The dogs will be coming to Oregon via OHS’ Second Chance program. The Humane Society of the United States is...
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
iheart.com
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
iheart.com
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
A TikTok video has gone viral after naming some "red flags" across Texas. My San Antonio reported that Derek Baiza listed some well-known places across Texas, saying that it's a red flag for people to hang out there. "If they're from Texas and hang out in these areas," the video...
iheart.com
New Gun Legislation Introduced
There's new gun legislation being introduced that's designed to hold the industry accountable for dangerous practices. Led by New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the Firearm Industry Fairness Act would hold manufacturers at fault for selling assault weapons to civilians. It would impose a 20% tax on companies that produce the...
LAW・
iheart.com
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In South Carolina
South Carolina may be known for its traditional Southern cuisine, or even regional dishes like Carolina-style barbecue, but the Palmetto State is also home to plenty of restaurants serving up delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine. Taste of Home searched the country to find the absolute best Mexican restaurant in each...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado
Mexican food has been a staple in American dining for ages. Whether you're craving tacos, enchiladas, mole, or other kinds of dishes, there's a restaurant that will serve that and more. Depending on what kind of restaurant you visit, you may be exposed to new or different recipes, as well.
iheart.com
Severe Weather Possible in Iowa Friday
(Iowa) -- The National Weather Service says there's a slight risk of severe storms Friday and Saturday across Iowa. NWS says storms are likely to develop Friday afternoon, calm Friday night, then redevelop Saturday morning. The main threats include strong wind gusts and hail. NWS says there's also a possibility for funnel clouds during the storms, but they're not likely to reach the ground and become tornadoes. Rainfall amounts are expected to total between a quarter inch and half an inch.
iheart.com
Challengers: Petition language in abortion amendment contains "gibberish"
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - There's a challenge to a ballot proposal that would put abortion rights in the state constitution. Attorneys for Citizens to Support MI Woman and Children say the petition language contains "nonsensical gibberish" because spaces between words were removed. Right to Life of Michigan is part of...
iheart.com
Oregon Helps Students With College Loans
A new position has been created with the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services to help people who have student loans and to make sure student loan servicers are in compliance. The Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 485 in 2021 requiring all student loan servicers doing business in Oregon...
iheart.com
Governor Signs Host Of Bills To Help Seniors
Governor Dan McKee ceremoniously signed several pieces of legislation this week intended to support Rhode Island seniors. “Whether it’s tax relief, housing, food security, or utilities, our Administration is looking at these issues through the lens of ensuring our seniors are able to not just live in the Ocean State, but that they are also able to thrive here,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I am proud to deliver a budget and sign several pieces of legislation that support and protect our seniors, and I thank the sponsors and advocates who helped see them across the finish line.”
