Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
Top Golf coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — What was once a rumor is now true... It looks like Top Golf is coming to Mobile! This will be the 3rd location of the franchise in the state behind Birmingham and Huntsville. Mobile County and City will each contribute about $1.25 million for the development of the company. The Top Golf will be near I-65 and Government Street where the old Hollywood Movie Theatre is.
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
Road Improvements underway for the Foley Beach Express
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some good news for people who drive along the Foley Beach Express. Changes are coming to make the road safer...but we'll need to get through tourism season before construction begins. The Alabama Department of Transportation says these are much needed improvements. The resurfacing, widening project...
Outdated drainage on Dawes Rd is a safety hazard, residents say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.
Mobile mirrors nationwide decrease in COVID cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the World Health Organization, the nation saw 940,000 cases of COVID-19 over the span of a week in January. As of August 15th, our weekly increase tops out at just over 400,000--suggesting a positive trend that health officials hope we maintain. “In Mobile...
Long awaited repairs coming to Indian Springs Elementary
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — After nearly a year, students at Indian Springs Elementary will see repairs to their school. On Monday, the Mobile County School Board is set to issue a contract to repair failing structural columns at the school. In September 2021, the Board issued an emergency repair...
Scam tricks employees into moving money to gift cards
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scam alert! This one targeting employees who work at convenience stores or fast food restaurants. Officials say the scammer pretends to be the employee’s boss. Convenience stores and fast-food restaurants can be pretty empty late at night. A perfect time for scammers to prey...
One dead in Bay Minette following officer involved shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, an investigation is underway regarding an officer involved shooting in Bay Minette. On Saturday, at approximately 10:25 a.m., an officer with the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville Community.
Baldwin Prep Academy offers real-life on the job experience from the nation's top industry
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin county is the fastest growing county in the state and with the rapid growth of the economy the. Baldwin County Board of Education saw an opportunity to educate its students with technical knowledge - allowing high school graduates to have the option to go straight into the workforce or pursue a college degree.
Baldwin County Board of Education breaks ground on the Baldwin Prep Academy
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A new type of high school is in the works for Baldwin County called Baldwin Preparatory Academy which will be located on 50-acres of land north of I-10 in Loxley. The state-of-the art technical prep academy is the first of its kind in the...
Mosquito spray could be killing monarch butterflies
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Monarch butterflies are major pollinators- an essential service that allows our ecosystems to survive, but the beautiful insects are endangered. Researchers say the number of monarchs has dropped more than 95% since the 1980s. Monarch's face the threat of extinction due to things like habitat destruction and climate change and what many find to be a service that gets rid of pesky mosquitos, is hurting major pollinators like monarchs and bees.
Robertsdale suspect gassed out of home after releasing children in 3-day standoff: BCSO
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Sunday, Robertsdale Police responded to a domestic violence case with an armed suspect. 30-year-old James Weeks was holed up in a house, refusing to release his two young children while police and sheriff deputies negotiated with him. Police, Sheriff Deputies and SWAT team...
Mobile, Baldwin County HS football referee shortage, AHSAA seeking new recruits
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama High School Athletics Association is seeking new football officials as a national referee shortage has made its way to the state. The first high school football game of the 2022 season kicked off Thursday night as the St. Michael Cardinals took on the Gulf Shores Dolphins.
Game Recap 2022: Saraland. vs. Daphne
Friday Night Rivals kicked off the 2022 season across the bay, where the 7A Daphne Trojans hosted the 6A Saraland Spartans. A packed Jubilee Stadium, the Trojans came out hot right out of the gate with a blocked punt through the end zone by Stephon Blackshear, giving the home team a 2-0 lead, and just three plays later, Nick Clark adds to that lead with a touchdown. However, Daphne's hot start was short-lived.
