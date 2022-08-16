BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has awarded the families of two people killed in a crash on the Expressway in Bismarck and a survivor $175 million in damages. Prosecutors say in 2015, Jordan Morsette was driving on the Bismarck Expressway in Mandan at high speed and in the wrong direction when he struck another car killing Abby Renschler of Lincoln and Taylor Goven of Mandan. Shayna Monson of Dickinson was injured but survived the crash.

