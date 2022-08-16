Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Back to school, the vaccines you need
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Parents and kids are stocking up on school supplies, new clothes, and new shoes to start the school year off right. But there’s one important thing they shouldn’t overlook. Making sure your child is up to date on their school immunization requirements is just...
Weston Dressler: Plaza of Honour Friday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Weston Dressler will take his place alongside the best players to ever suit up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Plaza of Honour ceremony takes place at halftime of tonight’s game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Dressler was an all-state athlete at Bismarck High...
$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has awarded the families of two people killed in a crash on the Expressway in Bismarck and a survivor $175 million in damages. Prosecutors say in 2015, Jordan Morsette was driving on the Bismarck Expressway in Mandan at high speed and in the wrong direction when he struck another car killing Abby Renschler of Lincoln and Taylor Goven of Mandan. Shayna Monson of Dickinson was injured but survived the crash.
Hearing aids will soon be offered over the counter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hearing aids are now more accessible. On Tuesday, the FDA approved hearing aids can now be sold over the counter, without a prescription. The New York Times states the over-the-counter devices will also cost less. “If you bought them over the counter there would be no...
Skyhawks Football
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, the high school football season will begin for a number of teams in the state. The big schools will wait a week, but there will be games in 9B, 11B and 11A. Shiloh Christian opens at home on Friday. The Skyhawks have spent a...
