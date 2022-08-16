Video: Troopers search for hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist in Orange County A bicyclist was killed Monday evening in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed Monday evening in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Kirkman Road south of Washington Street.

The crash involved an unknown vehicle and the bicyclist, who was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead, FHP said.

The southbound lanes of Kirkman Road were blocked off for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

