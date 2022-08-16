ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

UCSO requests community help locating domestic violence suspect

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EW7gL_0hIUk93c00

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has reached out to the community to request assistance in locating the suspect of a domestic violence dispute that took place on August 14 in the Eagle Mountain area.

Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman has been arrested on one count of Burglary of a Dwelling/Domestic Violence, a 2nd Degree Felony, two counts of Aggravated Assault/Domestic Violence, a 3rd Degree Felony, one count of Criminal Mischief, a 3rd Degree Felony, one count of Domestic Violence in the Presence of a Child, a Class B Misdemeanor, and one count of Disorderly Conduct, an Infraction.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZDK2_0hIUk93c00
    Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9rqU_0hIUk93c00
    Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office

UCSO says an investigation into Lopez began on Sunday when officers received reports of a woman who was “vandalizing a car by slashing the tires and scratching words into the paint of the car.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jhYm_0hIUk93c00
    Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOTpE_0hIUk93c00
    Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office

According to police records, the woman, later identified as Lopez, then went to a nearby apartment where her ex-boyfriend was living wither their 13-month-old child. When Lopez attempted to enter the apartment, USCO says that the victim refused to open the door, to which Lopez allegedly began using a Electronic Incapacitation Device (EID) to shock the door handle. When the victim cracked open the door, Lopez “forcefully pushed the door open while the victim was holding their 13-month child,” and proceeded to demand the victim put the child down while reportedly holding the EID in close proximity of both the victim and child.

Missing Utahn found dead, family speaks out

Official documents state that while the victim was attempting to leave the apartment, Lopez “told him he couldn’t go anywhere because she had already slashed his tires.”

From there, documents note that Lopez left the apartment and left the area in a vehicle driven by Dana Michelle Islas Candelas, 19, who was charged with Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct in relation to her role in this incident.

Company makes Utah-inspired Monopoly board games

USCO says that Lopez has told the victim in the past that “she could come back and take the baby anytime she wants.”

If anyone knows where Lopes or Islas are, you’re advised to contact UCSO at (801) 794-3970 and ask to speak with a Deputy or call Central Utah 911 Dispatch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 6

Related
WPMI

Body camera footage shows arrest of suspect accused in Utah home invasion, arson

CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in a Utah city released body camera video of an incident in which a suspect allegedly set a family's home on fire after invading their home. Charges were filed against 37-year-old Ammon Jacob Woodhead, of Salt Lake City, after officers said he unlawfully entered...
ABC4

Duchesne Co. Sheriffs report several stolen firearms in May

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office reports that several firearms were stolen in May 2022. The suspects in this case are Michael Tuinman, Nicole Tuinman, Howard “Walker” Clark and Tyler “Allison” Bird. If anyone has received a firearm from any one of these suspects or anyone associated with these suspects, please […]
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usco#911#Violent Crime#Ucso#Eagle Mountain#Utah County Sheriff
Gephardt Daily

Court documents: Tooele man confessed to wife’s fatal shooting

TOOELE, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details in the fatal shooting Thursday of a Tooele woman. Suspect Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, has been arrested in the death of the 35-year-old victim, his wife. At 6:47 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the Settlement...
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Mother shot and killed in Tooele, husband arrested for her murder

TOOELE, Utah — A Utah woman is dead from a gunshot wound to her head, apparently inflicted by her husband, who called police to report the killing after they were already at the crime scene. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, was arrested on the suspicion of murder of his wife....
TOOELE, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD gang unit arrests man, 24, on 4 felony charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. The investigation started at 2:23 a.m. Thursday when a SLCPD gang detective spotted a...
ABC4

Herriman PD welcome new K-9 onto their squad

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Today, the Herriman Police Department (HPD) welcomed a new addition to thir crime-fighting team. HPD says that K-9 Fen was brought on to the police squad with support from Redemption Bar & Grill. K-9 Fen is set to undergo training by Officer Adamson. The agency says that “they both are excited […]
HERRIMAN, UT
ABC4

Police cars smashed by alleged drunken teen in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A teenager suspected of driving drunk crashed her car into two police vehicles early Friday morning. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the suspect is a 17-year-old teenage girl. Police say the crash happened while officers were parked near 751 South 300 East around 1:03 a.m. As officers were responding […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Suspicious package found and safely detonated at Layton Hospital

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspicious package was found and later safely detonated at Intermountain Layton Hospital Thursday. The package was located inside the hospital’s medical office building around 8:30 a.m. The Davis County Bomb Squad responded to the scene and safely detonated the package. Police said the package was later determined not to be […]
LAYTON, UT
kjzz.com

Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee

MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

7-year-old Lehi boy hit by car while crossing street

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A seven-year-old boy was reportedly hit by a car while riding his scooter home from North Point Elementary in Lehi on Friday. The student was hit while in the crosswalk by a driver who failed to stop, according to Lehi Police. The child sustained minor injuries, authorities say, and did not […]
LEHI, UT
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy