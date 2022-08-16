Read full article on original website
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, and another is wanted after allegedly firing shots at officers and others. Roderick Johnson, 23, is charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun after he allegedly fired shots at police officers at the scene of an accident.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire Friday night left one man dead and another being rushed to the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around in Southeast Memphis around 7 p.m. Two men were shot on Whisper Valley Drive, according to police. Police said...
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett police have charged a man with aggravated assault after being able to identify him after he left his wallet in a stolen car that he abandoned after wrecking into a field. The Memphis Police Department received an assault call early Sunday morning around midnight and...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) had parts of the interstate shut down overnight due to an investigation. According to police, all lanes of westbound traffic on I-240 west at Perkins were closed from just after 1 a.m. till just after 5:30 a.m. FOX13 is working to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting and crash that left two people dead Thursday evening. Investigators say officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:45 p.m. at Shelby Drive and Faronia where they found two victims. Both died on the scene. Preliminary information suggests the...
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler went up in flames Saturday evening after a crash. The crash happened northeast of Madison, Arkansas, in St. Francis County. Arkansas Department of Transportation says two 18-wheelers crashed and one caught on fire. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24's senior morning producer was a victim of a hit and run accident in June, one that stripped her of being capable of completing the simplest task people often take for granted. Hit-and-run accidents impacts so many people regularly, taking a toll on a person's health,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue. There are no injuries reported.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead after a shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis Thursday evening. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia Road at 6:45 p.m. Police said both men, who are 40 and 43 years old, were...
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A man is behind bars facing aggravated assault charges after he attempted to run over a deputy in Olive Branch Thursday afternoon. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department (DCSD) identified the suspect as 26-year-old Darielle Davonte Sparks of Marion, Arkansas, who in 2020 was charged with reckless driving in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A McDonald’s employee has been charged after police say she left her toddler in a hot car while she went to work. Managers at the McDonald’s located on US Highway 51 in North Memphis told police that 29-year-old Roshundra Maceo-Columbie arrived at work around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Police said it wasn’t […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A hit-and-run driver struck a little girl while she was walking across a street in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon, according to police. Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) released a blurry photo of the suspect’s car. The hit-and-run crash happened around 3:25 p.m. on Lydgate...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disturbing video is surfacing, showing the moments when a Kingsbury High School student appears to be attacked by his peers near school property. Martin Geissler said he was just minding his own business on Monday afternoon when he was jumped. Geissler’s mom, Brenda Pope, alleges...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders across the Mid-South are still grieving the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant was killed in a crash earlier this month when a pickup truck ran a red light and collided into a fire engine. First responders hosted a fundraiser Saturday for Pleasant’s...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
