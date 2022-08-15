Read full article on original website
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community
Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
Topeka elderly care facility to raise resident cap after City Council’s approval
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local elderly care facility has received approval to serve more people. In a unanimous vote, the Topeka City Council approved a conditional use permit for “Providence Home Plus” to add residents. Before Tuesday night, their maximum number of residents was capped at eight. Now, they’re able to welcome 12 total into […]
kcur.org
Johnson County residents raise scam concerns about groups soliciting donations for sick kids
Some drivers in Johnson County in recent days say they have spotted groups of people at major intersections asking for donations that are supposedly to help pay for health care for children with life-threatening illnesses. Reports began popping up on social media last week, with some users posting pictures of...
LJWORLD
Douglas County Emergency Management aims for ARPA dollars to boost disaster response and preparedness
Douglas County Emergency Management’s work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic was extensive; the department established the Unified Command team in March 2020 to help with pandemic response and recovery, and it also coordinated the county’s mass testing and vaccination events. It’s no surprise, then, that when Douglas County leaders...
LJWORLD
KU opens new research and office building in latest effort to attract tech companies to West Campus; leaders tout future phases of KU Innovation Park
A $24 million research and office building will house nearly a dozen tech companies and eventually add about 225 employees to the University of Kansas’ West Campus, a Lawrence crowd was told Wednesday. An opening ceremony for the recently completed building at KU Innovation Park attracted many of the...
LJWORLD
Lawrence city leaders to move forward with survey to ask residents how to handle and pay for sidewalk repairs
City leaders will soon ask residents their opinion about a policy that generally requires property owners to help pay for repairs to sidewalks bordering their homes and businesses unless their income qualifies them for city assistance. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission received information about how...
WIBW
Advisors Excel ready to expand services with new studio facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka financial firm is poised to enhance their services thanks to a new film studio. Advisors Excel is celebrating its new “AE Media Studios,” a brand new space equipped with high-quality cameras and sets. According to Advisors Excel, Emmy-award winning Provost Studios designed...
LJWORLD
KU foreign language centers win $8 million in federal grants, plan to hire more faculty, increase study abroad
Four University of Kansas centers that teach foreign languages have won a combined $8 million through a competitive federal grant program, KU announced on Tuesday. The Kansas African Studies Center, the Center for East Asian Studies, the Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies, and the Center for Russian, East European & Eurasian Studies were awarded grant funds through the U.S. Department of Education’s Title VI foreign language education program.
SantaCaliGon Days plans safety changes for Independence festival
Organizers of Independence's SantaCaliGon Days announced safety changes after a shooting injured four at the festival in 2021.
Developer pitches remediation plan to reclaim Lenexa mine
Mid-States Materials, LLC is requesting a five-year special use permit to remove the remaining rock and cover up the mining area to allow for new development.
Why is this Topeka coffee shop raising its prices?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rising costs are forcing some local businesses to reevaluate their prices, including a popular Topeka coffee shop. Milk & Honey Coffee Co. posted open letter to the community on social media Wednesday to give voice to its decision to consider raising prices. While not everything on the menu will be impacted by […]
LJWORLD
Upcoming events include history talks and tours, opera, beer, music, film and more
Several weekend events are included in this year’s “Civil War on the Border,” now in its 27th year. The 2022 program explores the intersections of natural and cultural history in Lawrence and Douglas County. Several programs are listed below and on the Watkins Museum of History website. Upcoming events also include concerts by the Lawrence Opera Theatre on Thursday through Saturday evenings, plus a Sunday matinee; See theatrelawrence.com for full details and ticket availability.
New housing development under consideration in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is considering annexing a plot of land from Shawnee County southeast of Topeka for a proposed housing development. The area in question is a 79-acre plot of land east of Croco Road and South of 37th Street. The developer, Cacti Land LLC, asked the council to annex the […]
greenabilitymagazine.com
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
OP City Council sends 135th, Antioch proposal back to Planning Commission
The Mayor says this will allow the Planning Commission to work with the developer and the neighborhood to address concerns.
WIBW
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City gynecologist has lost his medical license after it was found he maintained a relationship with a patient and failed to keep proper medical records as he continued to see her as a patient. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has indefinitely...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Rock chalk clues
The interesting Kansas News Service article in the Journal-World recently, “Unearthing clues from when western Kansas was hell’s aquarium,” left out points that are likely of interest to the KU community. Much of the rock from which the fossils are extracted is chalk in a specific sense: fine-grained limestone composed mostly of fossils of coccolithophores and pelagic foraminifera. Fossils not mentioned in the article include those of birds that were first discovered in the 1870s. From these facts, the steps from Rah Rah Jayhawk to Rock Chalk Jayhawk are few and short. The signature KU cheer celebrates rocks and fossils of the Cretaceous western interior seaway.
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LJWORLD
Health department says it’s hard to tell how much COVID-19 might spread as school year begins, but virus is here to stay
With Lawrence students set to return to classrooms following summer vacation, officials with Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health say it’s difficult to tell yet just how much that might lead to an increase in local coronavirus numbers. “I am very curious about what the start of school will bring for...
lawrencekstimes.com
Contributions from community members in Lawrence and beyond make couple’s wedding ‘amazing’
It began, like many Facebook requests do, with a tentative, heartfelt plea:. “I know this is a longshot …” Angela Selleck wrote on July 20 in the “Pay it Forward Lawrence Kansas” group. Angela’s son Ryan Selleck and then-fiancee Amanda are expecting a baby in September...
