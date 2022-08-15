ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

CJ Coombs

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
LJWORLD

KU opens new research and office building in latest effort to attract tech companies to West Campus; leaders tout future phases of KU Innovation Park

A $24 million research and office building will house nearly a dozen tech companies and eventually add about 225 employees to the University of Kansas’ West Campus, a Lawrence crowd was told Wednesday. An opening ceremony for the recently completed building at KU Innovation Park attracted many of the...
WIBW

Advisors Excel ready to expand services with new studio facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka financial firm is poised to enhance their services thanks to a new film studio. Advisors Excel is celebrating its new “AE Media Studios,” a brand new space equipped with high-quality cameras and sets. According to Advisors Excel, Emmy-award winning Provost Studios designed...
LJWORLD

KU foreign language centers win $8 million in federal grants, plan to hire more faculty, increase study abroad

Four University of Kansas centers that teach foreign languages have won a combined $8 million through a competitive federal grant program, KU announced on Tuesday. The Kansas African Studies Center, the Center for East Asian Studies, the Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies, and the Center for Russian, East European & Eurasian Studies were awarded grant funds through the U.S. Department of Education’s Title VI foreign language education program.
KSNT News

Why is this Topeka coffee shop raising its prices?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rising costs are forcing some local businesses to reevaluate their prices, including a popular Topeka coffee shop. Milk & Honey Coffee Co. posted open letter to the community on social media Wednesday to give voice to its decision to consider raising prices. While not everything on the menu will be impacted by […]
LJWORLD

Upcoming events include history talks and tours, opera, beer, music, film and more

Several weekend events are included in this year’s “Civil War on the Border,” now in its 27th year. The 2022 program explores the intersections of natural and cultural history in Lawrence and Douglas County. Several programs are listed below and on the Watkins Museum of History website. Upcoming events also include concerts by the Lawrence Opera Theatre on Thursday through Saturday evenings, plus a Sunday matinee; See theatrelawrence.com for full details and ticket availability.
KSNT News

New housing development under consideration in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is considering annexing a plot of land from Shawnee County southeast of Topeka for a proposed housing development. The area in question is a 79-acre plot of land east of Croco Road and South of 37th Street. The developer, Cacti Land LLC, asked the council to annex the […]
greenabilitymagazine.com

Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Rock chalk clues

The interesting Kansas News Service article in the Journal-World recently, “Unearthing clues from when western Kansas was hell’s aquarium,” left out points that are likely of interest to the KU community. Much of the rock from which the fossils are extracted is chalk in a specific sense: fine-grained limestone composed mostly of fossils of coccolithophores and pelagic foraminifera. Fossils not mentioned in the article include those of birds that were first discovered in the 1870s. From these facts, the steps from Rah Rah Jayhawk to Rock Chalk Jayhawk are few and short. The signature KU cheer celebrates rocks and fossils of the Cretaceous western interior seaway.
Kansas Reflector

Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems

LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
