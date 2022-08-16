Read full article on original website
Offset Teams Up With Baby Keem For ‘54321’
Baby Keem may be on tour with Kendrick Lamar and Tana Leone at the moment, but it appears that he has still found time to tap in with Offset. The pg Lang frontman has produced Offset’s latest single, “54321.” “54321” sets the tone for his upcoming solo project that the Georgia native says is full of “hits” and “smashes.”
27Delly Drops The ‘Pusha Man’ Video
27Delly is back at it again! This time around, the Empire City native linked up with A$AP Twelvyy for the “Pusha Man” video. Produced by Taavi, the summertime New York visual features the two emcees making their way through the City of Dreams in limited edition Telfar while bumping their collaboration.
Rapper Big Pooh Sets Release Date For ‘To Dream In Color’
Rapper Big Pooh is making his way back this month! The North Carolina native has announced that his latest studio album, To Dream In Color, will be released on August 22, 2022. To Dream In Color will feature Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, Tre’mar, J-Smash and Jared Evan. Phonte, Rich Boogie, Soulspazm and the aforementioned J-Smash will provide production while Joe Scudda takes credit for the album’s cover.
Megan Thee Stallion Unveils ‘Traumazine’ Tracklist
Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled the track list for her sophomore studio album, Traumazine. Set for release on August 12, the project will feature Future, Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, Lil’ Keke and Dua Lipa. Traumazine is set...
Taking Over For The ’99 And The: Three Songs From Joey Bada$$’ ‘2000’ To Keep On Replay
The Brooklyn rapper made his grand return with the release of 2000, his first solo LP in five years. Prior to the album’s release, the Brooklyn native hadn’t been quite active on the hip-hop scene due to his acting endeavors. Most notably, he appeared in the critically-acclaimed television series Mr. Robot and the Academy Award-winning film, Two Distant Strangers. However, 2000 assures fans that his return was well worth the wait. Here are three songs from Joey Bada$$’ 2000 to keep on replay.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Larry June Shares ‘Spaceships On The Blade’
This weekend, it may appear that the slate of new music being released is light. However, that’s not the case. Tonight, Fivio Foreign, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Big K.R.I.T, Brent Faiyaz and G Herbo are just a few of the new artists set to release new music.
Chief Keef Releases ‘Chief So’
At 27 years old, Chief Keef is actually a veteran in the music industry. More than ten years ago, “Don’t Like” set the internet ablaze and earned a co-sign from Kanye West and G.O.O.D Music. Since then, the Chicago native has found success with records like “Love Sosa,” Kobe” and “Hate Being Sober” with 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa. While Chief Keef may not be as vocal or active as he was years ago, his music continues to make an impact. With records of his regularly going viral on TikTok, the iconic artist’s influence is felt by generations that grew up hearing his music. Now, he’s ready to kick off a new era of his career with “Chief So.”
SAINt JHN Says He Initially Wrote ‘Roses’ For Beyoncé
SAINt JHN is easily one of the most accomplished creatives in the world of music today. The Brooklyn native has worked alongside Kanye West, Usher, dvsn and countless others. As a solo act, he’s also worked with the likes of SZA and Gunna. With all these done as both a songwriter and a solo recording artist, one track seemingly comes up time and time again — “Roses.”
Beyoncé, The Isley Brothers Set Release Date For ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’
Yet again, Beyoncé is sitting atop the Billboard charts. “Break My Soul” ascended to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Renaissance soared to the top of the Billboard 200. Now, the Houston native is looking ahead to her next single, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” with The Isley Brothers. iHeartRadio has announced that the remake of the classic track will arrive on August 12, 2022.
J.I.D. Admits He’s Been ‘Working On Two Projects’
Nearly four years have passed since the release of J.I.D’s DiCaprio II, but J.I.D is prepping the release of his next project, The Forever Story, this fall. Thus far, the Atlanta native has delivered “Dance Now” with Kenny Mason and “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate. The project is set for release on August 26, but the Dreamville artist is already working toward his next release. During a recent stop at On The Radar, J.I.D suggested that his fans may not have to wait three years for the follow-up to The Forever Story.
J.I.D Sets Release Date For ‘The Forever Story’
J.I.D is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated debut studio album, The Forever Story. On Monday, the Atlanta native shared the cover and lead single for his latest body of work, “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and Foushée. Produced by Christo, the large soundscape allows the Dreamville artist to use the beat as a playground as he raps at speed unattainable for most rappers while showcasing his dynamic lyricism. At the chorus, Kenny Mason and Foushée harmonize before J.I.D comes in with a blaring “Dance Now” chant.
The Homies Return With ‘It’s A Lot Going On’
The Homies have returned with their latest LP, It’s A Lot Going On. Not only is the title a fitting caption for all that is happening in the world, but it accurately describes the various sounds and styles featured throughout the project. The 14-track project is a musical gumbo of midwestern Rap, House, R&B and much more. While it may feel like a bit much at times, the four-man squad finds a way to balance high-powered tracks like “Shake” with mellow, introspective records like “Before You Depart” featuring Marzz Through it all, there’s a refreshing musical and personal upgrade that each member showcases in comparison to their previous project, Honest Living.
OMB Peezy & DJ Drama Drop ‘MisGuided’
DJ Drama is looking to keep the momentum going with his latest endeavor. He recently picked up a Grammy with Tyler, The Creator and delivered a mixtape with the entire Dreamville artist. Now, he’s looking to expand his legendary mixtape series. “N*ggas [are] hittin’ me about [doing] Gangsta Grillz...
Tink Returns With ‘Pillow Talk’
It may be hard to believe, but nearly a decade has passed since Timbaland went up to The Breakfast Club and debuted an unreleased mix of “Movin’ Bass” with Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Tink. At the time, much of the world was unfamiliar with Tink, but they would soon come to know her name. Over the years, she’s remixed Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” and delivered her own hits like “Cut It Out” and “Different.” Along the way, she endured a few music industry obstacles and setbacks, but the Chicago native is ready to put her name back in the mix with her new LP, Pillow Talk.
The Homies Debut The ‘Thirsty’ Video
Summer may be coming to an end, but The Homies have one warm weathered anthem left in the clip. Over the weekend, the group delivered the “Thirsty” visuals. Backed by a Missy Elliott reference and a classic Drake sample, the single pairs perfectly with visuals of a penthouse party and a beach volleyball match. As The Homies steadily make their way through the ranks of the indie rap scene, “Thirsty” is certainly another step in the right direction.
Smoko Ono Teams Up With Samm Henshaw For ‘Pull Up’
Smoko Ono may be known for his collaborations with the likes of Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper, but the multi-talented act has made his presence felt in a number of different genres. Within the last few years, he’s tapped in with Rich, SG Lewis, Corinne Bailey Rae and UMI to name a few. Not to mention, he contributed to last year’s stand-out track, “Want It All” by Burna Boy. This weekend, he’s teamed up with Samm Henshaw to deliver “Pull Up.”
DEVN Unveils The ‘Wild’ Video
Fresh off of his last release, DEVN has returned with the cinematic visuals for his new single, “Wild.” As the song’s soulful lyrics convey, DEVN is more than infatuated with a beautiful woman. However, things don’t go according to plan in the short film. Just moments after DEVN and the beautiful Black actress get intimate, things take a turn for the worse. Unfortunately, that’s all that can be said without giving the premise of the video away.
Ne-Yo To Be Next ‘Drink Champs’ Guest
Fresh off an explosive interview with Irv Gotti and Ja Rule, DJ EFN and N.O.R.E have announced that the next Drink Champs guest is Ne-Yo. Drink Champs teased the interview by sharing a clip of Ne-Yo telling somewhat of a bizarre story involving Ice-T and his wife, Coco. “Ice-T let...
Busta Rhymes To Receive 2022 BMI R&B And Hip-Hop Icon Award
Busta Rhymes is set to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 7. The private event, which will be held at the LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach, will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative Catherine Brewton.
