It may be hard to believe, but nearly a decade has passed since Timbaland went up to The Breakfast Club and debuted an unreleased mix of “Movin’ Bass” with Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Tink. At the time, much of the world was unfamiliar with Tink, but they would soon come to know her name. Over the years, she’s remixed Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” and delivered her own hits like “Cut It Out” and “Different.” Along the way, she endured a few music industry obstacles and setbacks, but the Chicago native is ready to put her name back in the mix with her new LP, Pillow Talk.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO