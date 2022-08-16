Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
KULR8
Playfair tennis courts to be renovated
MISSOULA, Mont. - Crews will start to renovate the 12 tennis courts at Playfair Park to increase accessibility and quality of play. Three of the courts are currently not playable because of cracks and damages. On top of it, desire for more courts across Missoula is up. The most recent...
KULR8
Montana State's coaches, academics led Missoula Sentinel's Adam Jones to commit
BOZEMAN — Adam Jones is a Missoula native, grew up a Montana Grizzlies fan, has friends on the UM football team and was recruited by its coaches. Jones didn’t just choose a different school, he chose UM’s arch rival. Jones committed to Montana State on Tuesday. A...
KULR8
Garceau Fire grows to 5,000 acres, no structures currently threatened
The Garceau Fire has grown to 5,000 acres as of an update Friday morning. Currently, no structures are threatened and no evacuations are in place. Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch Roads going up to Windy Gap are closed to through traffic. Dozer lines will continue to be completed by Division...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sanders. County through 730 PM MDT... At 643 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Thompson Falls, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half-inch size...
KULR8
MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast
————— 469 FPUS55 KMSO 210934. .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze until late afternoon. Chance of. thunderstorms and a slight chance of rain showers in the. afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs in the upper. 80s to mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs...
KULR8
The Knight Returns; Griz Running Back Ready to be Back
994. That us how many days will have passed between Marcus Knight's last college football game and Montana's season opening game this fall. “It’s a lot of fun to finally get back into my life basically,” said Knight. After a record-breaking sophomore season in which Knight tallied a...
KULR8
Missoula PaddleHeads' rally falls short in home loss to Idaho Falls Chukars
MISSOULA — Despite a dramatic comeback bid, the Missoula PaddleHeads fell short Thursday in their attempt to extend an eight-game win streak. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team had runners in scoring position with one out in the ninth inning but failed to come through at the plate in an 8-6 home loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars. The visitors set the tone with four runs in the third and two in the fourth and the hosts never fully recovered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KULR8
Thunderstorm halts play in Saturday PaddleHeads-Chukars game
MISSOULA — After building a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings, the Missoula PaddleHeads were forced to head to the locker room Saturday night because of a storm. They will resume their game with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Then once...
Comments / 0