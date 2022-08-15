Read full article on original website
Hutchinson celebrates 150 years with block party
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Hutchinson celebrated its 150th year as an incorporated city with a block party on Thursday, Aug. 18. The mile-long block party was on Main St and spanned from Avenue C to 9th Ave. Local organizations and businesses organized plenty of free and fun activities for residents. One event […]
Sale barn in Salina celebrates 100th birthday for woman still raising and selling cattle
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - At 100 years old, Ethel Diehl spends most of her time working. It’s what she prefers to do as she still carries a passion for raising and selling cattle. In Salina Thursday, Aug. 18, to sell some of her cattle, Diel was treated to a birthday celebration.
Driver hospitalized in Salina after truck overturns
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 International Truck driven by Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez, 41, Las Vegas, Nevada, was northbound on Interstate 135 nine miles south of Salina. The truck left the roadway to the...
Truck Crashes Near Salina
A truck driver from Las Vegas was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single vehicle crash along Interstate 135 late Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez was driving a 2013 International truck. He was headed north on I 135 in the right lane.
Nevada man left with injuries after Saline Co. crash
SALINA (KSNT) – A Nevada man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 135 near Salina. A truck was headed Northbound on I-135 about 9 miles south of Salina, when the driver overcorrected and crashed at 9:20 p.m. Friday. The vehicle veered off the right lane, and the driver overcorrected but veered […]
New Faces at Old Mill Museum
One of the region’s most historic attractions has hired what the organization says is two critical new positions, essential for the Old Mill Museum’s growth and development. According to Lindsborg’s Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum, they have hired Caroline de Filippis as Community Development Director and Adam...
150th Celebration Taking Place Thursday on Main Street
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, the Reno County Historical Society, Dillons, and the Cosmosphere, are uniting to host a special community-wide event on Aug. 18.
Ava and Amy Jones back home in Nickerson
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Nickerson High School basketball star and her mother, who were both injured in a deadly crash in Louisville, Ky. have returned home. Family members confirm Ava and Amy Jones returned to Nickerson Thursday night around 10 p.m. “Amy is exhausted and Ava is excited to...
Algae Prompts 14 Health Advisories
Toxic blue green algae has prompted state health officials to issue public health advisories for 13 different bodies of water across the state, including a pond at a Salina park. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or...
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co. According to officials on the scene,...
KBI arrests Salina man in connection to 2011 murder
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Friday in connection to a New Cambria, Kansas, murder from 2011. Steven Couch, 51, of Salina, was arrested on Friday at approximately 11:05 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder for the murder of 39-year-old Carol Williams, who was […]
Sheriff: $12,000 pontoon boat, trailer stolen in central Kansas
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a $12,000 boat and trailer from a property northwest of Salina earlier this month. Sometime between Aug. 8 and Sunday, someone stole a 2000 Fisher Freedom pontoon boat and the trailer it was on from a property in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd. The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver, later identified as Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a 2008 Honday Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
Healthy Workplace Roundtable Planned
The Saline County Health Department is planning to host a Healthy Workplace Roundtable designed for HR representatives and executives. It will be an open forum discussion designed to share best practices, policies, ideas, and information surrounding keeping a workplace healthy. According to the agency, the topic of the August 25...
Tips Sought in Stolen Boat Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case involving a stolen boat. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, sometime between August 8th and August 14th unknown suspect(s) entered a property in the 3000 Blk of N Lightville Road and stole a pontoon boat from the property.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE AVAILABLE. NAME: Bobo, Darren Jamel; 43; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Theft of...
Manhattan woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash
The Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound K-18 on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 23-year old Haley Dunn of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by 39-year-old Lindsay Wells of Junction City. Dunn was life-flighted to University of...
UPDATE: Crash near Riley injures six
The Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash that injured six on Tuesday evening near the town of Riley. Upon arrival RCPD found a white 2016 Lincoln Navigator, driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40 of Manhattan, was traveling westbound on Madison Road, was turning south(left) onto N. Billings Street when it was struck from behind by a silver 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center.
