Former Phoenix officer acquitted in sex crime case

By Melissa Blasius
ABC15 Arizona
 5 days ago
Former Phoenix police officer Sean Pena has been acquitted by a jury on all charges related to alleged sex crimes while on duty.

Pena, 26, used to be a patrol officer in south Phoenix where three women accused him of forcing them to perform sex acts in his squad car.

He was fired from the police department in 2020, and he was charged with seven felonies.

Pena faced two trials in the case. The first trial ended in May.

The jury acquitted Pena on two counts and could not reach a unanimous decision on the remaining five charges.

Due to the hung jury, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office decided to take the case to trial again.

On Monday, the second jury found Pena not guilty on the remaining five charges.

The City of Phoenix previously paid cash settlements to two of Pena’s alleged victims.

