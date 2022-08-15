Read full article on original website
KWU Continues to Set Enrollment Records
Kansas Wesleyan University continues to set enrollment records. The school says its recent explosive enrollment growth has continued. KWU began the fall semester with 874 total students, a 7.6% enrollment increase in just one year. That number also marks a 22.1% jump since 2019. “We are in the midst of...
150th event with great attendance Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The mile long block party Thursday to celebrate Hutchinson's sesquicentennial was a rousing success. "Early estimates, if I were to guess, we had between five to seven thousand people," said Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. "I walked that mile stretch of that mile long block party multiple times. I put about six miles on my feet last night. My radar says we had five to seven thousand people."
ksal.com
Healthy Workplace Roundtable Planned
The Saline County Health Department is planning to host a Healthy Workplace Roundtable designed for HR representatives and executives. It will be an open forum discussion designed to share best practices, policies, ideas, and information surrounding keeping a workplace healthy. According to the agency, the topic of the August 25...
Farm Show ready for transition from Great Bend to Hutchinson
For more than a decade, the Great Bend Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo called Great Bend its home. Now called the Kansas Ag Expo, one of the Midwest's premiere agricultural and ranching shows moves to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson for 2023. "Everything was good at Great Bend and...
CAMPBELL: Kansas Fence Law Seminar – livestreamed online
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
ksal.com
App Helps Saline County Businesses, Customers
Saline County shoppers are finding rewards close to home with the Choose Saline County app. Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes tells KSAL News that the new loyalty program recycles funds from the American Rescue Plan back to local businesses after customers use the app and collect stars to redeem savings.
ksal.com
New Faces at Old Mill Museum
One of the region’s most historic attractions has hired what the organization says is two critical new positions, essential for the Old Mill Museum’s growth and development. According to Lindsborg’s Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum, they have hired Caroline de Filippis as Community Development Director and Adam...
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
ksal.com
Torch the Mortgage
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church members plan to gather outside of their place of worship Saturday for a ceremony marking the end of both a challenging and blessed era. For the second time in the church’s 143-year history, leaders will burn a replica of a mortgage document, in celebration of their latest house of God being paid off.
WIBW
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A middle school science teacher in Concordia has been ousted by a unanimous USD 333 Board of Education after he and another board member got in a heated exchange over the poisoning of a campus butterfly garden. Concordia KNCK reports that the Concordia Public Schools USD...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alstatt, Paige Allyson; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Baier, Jessie...
ksal.com
Arrest in 2011 Salina Murder
An arrest has been made in a 11-year-old Saline County murder case. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Salina man connected to a 2011 murder in New Cambria. According to the agency, in March of 2019 the Saline County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to further investigate the February 17, 2011 death of 39-year-old Carol S. Williams that occurred in New Cambria, Kansas. KBI agents initiated an investigation.
ksal.com
Truck Crashes Near Salina
A truck driver from Las Vegas was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single vehicle crash along Interstate 135 late Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez was driving a 2013 International truck. He was headed north on I 135 in the right lane.
ksal.com
Algae Prompts 14 Health Advisories
Toxic blue green algae has prompted state health officials to issue public health advisories for 13 different bodies of water across the state, including a pond at a Salina park. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or...
adastraradio.com
150th Celebration Taking Place Thursday on Main Street
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, the Reno County Historical Society, Dillons, and the Cosmosphere, are uniting to host a special community-wide event on Aug. 18.
WIBW
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co. According to officials on the scene,...
WIBW
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd. The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver, later identified as Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a 2008 Honday Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
Kansas man injured after fall from homemade golf cart
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by Cale M. Lasiter, 22, Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton. The driver fell off the vehicle. The golf car...
