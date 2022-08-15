HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The mile long block party Thursday to celebrate Hutchinson's sesquicentennial was a rousing success. "Early estimates, if I were to guess, we had between five to seven thousand people," said Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. "I walked that mile stretch of that mile long block party multiple times. I put about six miles on my feet last night. My radar says we had five to seven thousand people."

