Paramount+ streaming service to be bundled with Walmart+ membership program... as the retailer tries to compete with Amazon Prime

 5 days ago

Walmart subscribers are about to get more value with their memberships, as the retailer's Walmart+ program will being to include a Paramount+ subscription.

Walmart and Paramount Global have reached an agreement to bundle the streaming service with the membership program starting in September, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Essential tier, which includes ads, currently costs $4.99 for subscribers who get it separately.

New perk: Walmart will offer a free Paramount+ subscription to Walmart+ members starting in September, according to the Wall Street Journal; a Walmart picture in 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Walmart+ customers will be out of luck if they're hoping to get local CBS programming, as that is only offered on the Premium tier, which costs $9.99 per months.

However, in addition to the original programming and films available on the service, people with memberships will now have access to NFL and UEFA Champions League games.

Walmart is hoping to make its burgeoning membership program more attractive to customers, but it is also trying to make its offerings more comparable to those of an Amazon Prime subscription.

Subscribers to Amazon's program receive free two-day shipping on many orders, along with access to the internet giants enormous film and television library, as well as its original programming.

Sports: In addition to the original programming and films available on the service, people with memberships will now have access to NFL and UEFA Champions League games

The New York Times previously reported that Walmart was mulling over potential streaming deals with Disney and Comcast, in addition to Paramount, though the addition of Paramount+ makes an additional streaming service bundling unlikely.

Walmart launched its membership program in September 2020, when customers would have been itching to have a more convenient way to order goods without shopping at stores at the height of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It currently costs $98 for a one-year subscription, or $12.95 per month.

Members get benefits on gas, saving 10 cents per gallon at participating stations, as well as same-day delivery on many products sold by the retail giant and a free six-month Spotify Premium subscription.

Original programming: New Paramount+ subscribers will have access to the latest Star Trek series, including the Patrick Stewart–starring show Picard (pictured), along with South Park and the return of Beavis And Butthead
Value: Walmart+ costs $98 per year, or a monthly price, and includes 10 cents off per gallon at gas stations, six months free of Spotify and same-day shipping on many products; still from South Park

New Paramount+ subscribers will have access to the latest Star Trek series, including the Patrick Stewart–starring show Picard, along with South Park and the return of Beavis And Butthead.

In addition to its library of films and CBS programming, Paramount+ features shows that aired on MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

'Walmart customers connect with Paramount’s beloved brands, content and characters every day through a range of consumer products available throughout Walmart stores,' said Paramount Streaming Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Development Officer Jeff Shultz in a statement.

'Now, pairing Walmart’s expansive reach across the country with Paramount+’s broad and popular content that offers something for everyone is a unique opportunity to expand our partnership.'

Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, added: 'With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too.'

Growing: Even with 1.2 million former subscribers who lost the service due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Paramount+ still managed to net 3.7 million additional subscribers in Q2, according to Variety; still from Beavis And Butthead

A Morgan Stanley survey conducted in May found that Walmart+ has around 16 million members, an increase of about one million since November 2021, according to WSJ.

Paramount previously claimed in its Q2 earnings that its streaming service has grown to 43.3 million subscribers.

Even with 1.2 million former subscribers who lost the service due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Paramount+ still managed to net 3.7 million additional subscribers, according to Variety.

