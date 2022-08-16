Dry conditions will continue for the next week or so with the exception of occasional coastal drizzle. The overall weather pattern will keep the monsoon moisture plume well to our east. What we will see are several areas of high pressure over the Western U.S. and the nearby Pacific which will hold the greatest influence over our weather. The general air mass will be dry but some moisture may be squeezed out of the compressed marine layer at times. A weak weather system will pass by to our north on Monday which could mix out the marine layer and warm us up a bit (including a bit of wind), but overall, expect seasonable temperatures on the coast and warmer than normal weather inland through mid-week next week.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO