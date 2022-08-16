Read full article on original website
Prunedale family searching for missing horse Rocky
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family is heartbroken after their beloved horse Rocky went missing earlier this week. The family believes Rocky was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The family says there are no signs of him escaping from his fenced area and think he was robbed. Rocky is a brown horse with white The post Prunedale family searching for missing horse Rocky appeared first on KION546.
Missing Salinas woman found
SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- Salinas Police have located a missing person. Juliette Flores was first reported missing on Thursday evening around 10 pm near West Acacia Street and Iverson Street in Salinas. After searching overnight, police were able to safely locate Flores around Acacia Street.
Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Salinas-born serial killer with Santa Cruz County victims dies in state prison
STOCKTON, Calif. (KION-TV)- A convicted serial killer who confessed to killing at least 13 people in the 70s died of natural causes on Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Herbert W. Mullin was 75 years old at the time of death, and the San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner The post Salinas-born serial killer with Santa Cruz County victims dies in state prison appeared first on KION546.
Police: Two planes crash in Watsonville resulting in multiple fatalities
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Fire is responding to an aviation incident in the City of Watsonville that has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to Watsonville Police. Two planes crashed in the air at the Watsonville Municipal Airport after attempting to land, Watsonville Police confirmed with KION. This happened around 2:56...
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken […]
Salinas man convicted on four rape charges of a 17-year-old
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A 46-year-old man was convicted on four rape charges Thursday in a Salinas courtroom, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. Carlos Sepulveda Melgoza was found guilty of forcible rape of a minor over 14, forcible oral copulation of a minor over 14, unlawful sexual intercourse and incest, said The post Salinas man convicted on four rape charges of a 17-year-old appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville plane crash: Surveillance video captures aftermath of deadly mid-air collision
Surveillance video captured the aftermath of two planes colliding in the air while they were attempting to land at an airport in Watsonville on Thursday.
Man shot in the hand near Winton Street in Seaside
Seaside Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his hand on Tuesday. The post Man shot in the hand near Winton Street in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Lisa Eisemann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The daughter of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter said her mother passed after a long battle with dementia. Lisa Eisemann died on Tuesday, announced her daughter Terrin Eisemann-Gunter. Lisa was the studio director for the Salinas School of Dance, LLC. Salinas School of Dance, LLC "My mom passed away Tuesday, August The post Lisa Eisemann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes appeared first on KION546.
Three women and male killed in Tesla versus tractor-trailer crash in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Three women and male killed in Tesla versus tractor-trailer crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
4 people killed in Hollister crash between a Tesla and a tractor-trailer
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Four people were killed in a crash in Hollister Sunday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver in a Tesla vehicle headed east on Highway 156 near Fairview veered into oncoming traffic. The Tesla crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer. The four passengers of the...
A Hope For More Sun At The Coast
Dry conditions will continue for the next week or so with the exception of occasional coastal drizzle. The overall weather pattern will keep the monsoon moisture plume well to our east. What we will see are several areas of high pressure over the Western U.S. and the nearby Pacific which will hold the greatest influence over our weather. The general air mass will be dry but some moisture may be squeezed out of the compressed marine layer at times. A weak weather system will pass by to our north on Monday which could mix out the marine layer and warm us up a bit (including a bit of wind), but overall, expect seasonable temperatures on the coast and warmer than normal weather inland through mid-week next week.
Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics and guns in March
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A suspect who is being charged with a DUI and vehicular manslaughter in a crash that occurred on Spreckles Road Saturday was arrested back in March on narcotics charges, confirmed the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Daniel John Wetle was involved in a crash on the 400 block of California Drive on The post Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics and guns in March appeared first on KION546.
SCPD: 2 people shot in gang violence in Beach Flats neighborhood
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating a gang shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday night. According to police, a drive-by-style shooting is responsible for sending a 26 and a 28-year-old to the hospital. Both victims suffered a single gunshot wound. The...
Victim identified in deadly Salinas homeless encampment shooting
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police are asking the public if they know anything about a deadly shooting that happened at a homeless encampment over the weekend, according to the Salinas Police Department. The post Victim identified in deadly Salinas homeless encampment shooting appeared first on KION546.
One person is dead after car crash on along Highway 1
The CHP confirms that one person is dead after a car crash on Highway One The post One person is dead after car crash on along Highway 1 appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said they arrested a man in connection with an ATM fire that occurred Thursday morning in South Salinas. Anthony Fernando Guatemala, 36, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for various charges. He faces property arson, violation of probation and violation of The post Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas appeared first on KION546.
