ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How to Celebrate 816 Day in Kansas City

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIkI4_0hIUhZZO00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Day to celebrate Kansas City is finally here. August 16 or “816 Day” will consist of several events as Kansas Citians and businesses throughout the metro pay homage to cities area code and culture.

Here is a list of the events taking place throughout the city.

View the latest Weather Alerts in the Kansas City region on FOX4

Scaveneger Hunt Bingo/Art in the Loop

You can play Scavenger Hunt Bingo by visiting destinations in and around Downtown Kansas City and along the KC Streetcar route. Your Bingo card can be filled up by taking a picture of a QR Code or picking up a sticker at select downtown businesses, artworks, landmarks and KC Streetcar.

A completed Bingo card is a ticket to be eligible to win raffle prizes during the Art in the Loop KC Streetcar performance held at city Market from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 16.

Art in the Loop consists of artwork based on photography, painting, digitized illustrations and paintings and more. It is an outdoor exhibit of artwork performances presented in partnership with the KC Streetcar Authority. It will also include multiple performances from The Black Creatures , Circus Scorpius and Kyle Jones.

18th & Vine

The celebration will host multiple music performers ranging from Latin, Caribbean, Rap and R&B.

Deals

There willl also be multiple places with 816 Day deals.

HyperKC will be selling official City Market t-shirts for $8.16. Cupcakib will be selling cotton candy burritos for $8.16. Strange Days Brewing Co. is letting guests buy their first beverage for $1 and Oak Street Mansion is allowing guests book a room $81.60 (plus tax).

You can find out more details about 816 Day by clicking here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Region#Downtown Kansas City#Landmarks#Kansas Citians#Loop Kc Streetcar#Latin#City Market T Shirts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs fans revel in return to Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since January, and fans shared predictions and excitement about the upcoming season. “Oh, it’s very exciting. Getting pumped up, go Chiefs!” one fan said as the team breezed to a 24-14 preseason win over the Washington Commanders. “This is […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy