How to Celebrate 816 Day in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Day to celebrate Kansas City is finally here. August 16 or “816 Day” will consist of several events as Kansas Citians and businesses throughout the metro pay homage to cities area code and culture.

Here is a list of the events taking place throughout the city.

Scaveneger Hunt Bingo/Art in the Loop

You can play Scavenger Hunt Bingo by visiting destinations in and around Downtown Kansas City and along the KC Streetcar route. Your Bingo card can be filled up by taking a picture of a QR Code or picking up a sticker at select downtown businesses, artworks, landmarks and KC Streetcar.

A completed Bingo card is a ticket to be eligible to win raffle prizes during the Art in the Loop KC Streetcar performance held at city Market from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 16.

Art in the Loop consists of artwork based on photography, painting, digitized illustrations and paintings and more. It is an outdoor exhibit of artwork performances presented in partnership with the KC Streetcar Authority. It will also include multiple performances from The Black Creatures , Circus Scorpius and Kyle Jones.

The celebration will host multiple music performers ranging from Latin, Caribbean, Rap and R&B.

Deals

There willl also be multiple places with 816 Day deals.

HyperKC will be selling official City Market t-shirts for $8.16. Cupcakib will be selling cotton candy burritos for $8.16. Strange Days Brewing Co. is letting guests buy their first beverage for $1 and Oak Street Mansion is allowing guests book a room $81.60 (plus tax).

You can find out more details about 816 Day by clicking here.

