For as long as she can remember, Izzy Wasserstein aspired to write. Now 41, she recalled the rush of hope and feelings books stirred within her early in life. “I would pick up a book and I would find it moving. I would find it powerful, and emotionally revelatory. And I would think to myself, ‘I just someday would love to write something that means to somebody else what this meant to me.’”

