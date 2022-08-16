ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas board rejects petition of Johnson County man seeking to join U.S. Senate field

TOPEKA — Independent U.S. Senate candidate Gerry Coleman was a no-show Friday for appeal of the secretary of state’s decision to declare invalid his petition seeking placement on the November ballot. Coleman, of Overland Park, presented July 25 a petition with typed names of 5,001 people, but it...
Meet the 13 applicants for the Lawrence school board vacancy

The call for community members interested in filling a vacant Lawrence school board seat has yielded a baker’s dozen responses. All 13 applications were published with the board’s agenda materials. Current board members will discuss them on Monday and decide which four candidates they want to interview. Here’s...
Lawrence news

Local child author battling cancer to hold book signing Friday at Dusty Bookshelf. When Nicholas Parscale was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a type of brain cancer, at age 10 […]. Education March 30, 2021 – 9:54 pm. Community questions possible K-5 classroom closure at Kennedy, district transparency. by Tricia...
Defend Lawrence! Free 5K run/walk returns early Sunday

Almost 160 years ago, Quantrill’s raiders had no idea that their attempt to destroy Lawrence would one day inspire a celebration of the town’s tenacity. “Defend Lawrence!” — a free 5K and 1-mile run/walk held each year on the anniversary of the Aug. 21, 1863 raid — will return for its ninth year at 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, starting at Ad Astra Running, 734 Massachusetts St.
Obituary: Raymond H. Wilbur

Raymond Harvey Wilbur, 88, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Ray was born in Salina, Kansas, on January 11, 1934, to Teresa and Oscar Wilbur. He was the third of their five sons, which also included Robert, Roy, Richard, and Roger. He attended Salina High School...
You can ride Lawrence buses for free starting in 2023

Also, Lawrence Transit celebrates grant that will pay for 4 new electric buses. It’s been a big week for Lawrence Transit. On Thursday, the city announced that passengers will ride fare-free in 2023; in addition, the city has received a grant to help pay for four new electric buses.
Photos: Jayhawks flock to UnionFest

Thousands of new and returning Jayhawks on Saturday flocked to campus to learn about the University of Kansas’ many student-led organizations. UnionFest is a longstanding KU tradition, welcoming thousands of students to campus with free food, prizes and swag. According to KU’s website, the annual event draws about 10,000...
Gold Medal BBQ’s block party Saturday will celebrate community, restaurant’s first anniversary

Succeeding in the restaurant business can challenge even the most seasoned entrepreneur. Kyle Clemons, owner of Gold Medal BBQ, recognizes the importance of community in ushering his restaurant through its first year in a downtown Lawrence brick-and-mortar building. “We’re here because of community. That’s the only reason we’re still open,”...
Raven regular’s debut collection of sci-fi short stories to launch from ‘bookstore of her heart’

For as long as she can remember, Izzy Wasserstein aspired to write. Now 41, she recalled the rush of hope and feelings books stirred within her early in life. “I would pick up a book and I would find it moving. I would find it powerful, and emotionally revelatory. And I would think to myself, ‘I just someday would love to write something that means to somebody else what this meant to me.’”
