Kansas board rejects petition of Johnson County man seeking to join U.S. Senate field
TOPEKA — Independent U.S. Senate candidate Gerry Coleman was a no-show Friday for appeal of the secretary of state’s decision to declare invalid his petition seeking placement on the November ballot. Coleman, of Overland Park, presented July 25 a petition with typed names of 5,001 people, but it...
Meet the 13 applicants for the Lawrence school board vacancy
The call for community members interested in filling a vacant Lawrence school board seat has yielded a baker’s dozen responses. All 13 applications were published with the board’s agenda materials. Current board members will discuss them on Monday and decide which four candidates they want to interview. Here’s...
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical interim chief named chief of a fire department in Iowa
Tom Fagan, who served as interim chief of Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical starting in December 2021, has been selected as chief of the Marion, Iowa Fire Department, the city announced Friday. “I am appreciative of the time and all the experience I gained here in Lawrence and Douglas County,” Fagan...
Kansas Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare reform, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on...
Lawrence news
Local child author battling cancer to hold book signing Friday at Dusty Bookshelf. When Nicholas Parscale was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a type of brain cancer, at age 10 […]. Education March 30, 2021 – 9:54 pm. Community questions possible K-5 classroom closure at Kennedy, district transparency. by Tricia...
Kansas Supreme Court remands Carrody Buchhorn’s case for new trial in Eudora baby’s death
The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the Court of Appeals ruling that reversed Carrody Buchhorn’s conviction in the 2016 death of 9-month-old boy at the Eudora child care center where she worked. Buchhorn, of Lawrence, was convicted by a Douglas County jury of reckless second-degree murder in 2018, but...
Willow Domestic Violence Center turning 45; Watkins Museum exhibit to showcase its history
The Willow Domestic Violence Center is turning 45 years old this year, and it’s partnering with the Watkins Museum of History for an exhibit to tell the organization’s story. The Willow provides 90-day emergency shelter to survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, serving Douglas, Franklin, and Jefferson...
Lawrence, Douglas County law enforcement to begin cracking down on drunk driving as part of prevention campaign
As part of a national campaign to limit impaired and distracted drivers on the road, area law enforcement will participate in “enhanced patrols” starting Saturday and lasting through Labor Day weekend. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence Police Department will join the “You Drink. You Drive. You...
Defend Lawrence! Free 5K run/walk returns early Sunday
Almost 160 years ago, Quantrill’s raiders had no idea that their attempt to destroy Lawrence would one day inspire a celebration of the town’s tenacity. “Defend Lawrence!” — a free 5K and 1-mile run/walk held each year on the anniversary of the Aug. 21, 1863 raid — will return for its ninth year at 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, starting at Ad Astra Running, 734 Massachusetts St.
Obituary: Raymond H. Wilbur
Raymond Harvey Wilbur, 88, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Ray was born in Salina, Kansas, on January 11, 1934, to Teresa and Oscar Wilbur. He was the third of their five sons, which also included Robert, Roy, Richard, and Roger. He attended Salina High School...
You can ride Lawrence buses for free starting in 2023
Also, Lawrence Transit celebrates grant that will pay for 4 new electric buses. It’s been a big week for Lawrence Transit. On Thursday, the city announced that passengers will ride fare-free in 2023; in addition, the city has received a grant to help pay for four new electric buses.
Photos: Jayhawks flock to UnionFest
Thousands of new and returning Jayhawks on Saturday flocked to campus to learn about the University of Kansas’ many student-led organizations. UnionFest is a longstanding KU tradition, welcoming thousands of students to campus with free food, prizes and swag. According to KU’s website, the annual event draws about 10,000...
Gold Medal BBQ’s block party Saturday will celebrate community, restaurant’s first anniversary
Succeeding in the restaurant business can challenge even the most seasoned entrepreneur. Kyle Clemons, owner of Gold Medal BBQ, recognizes the importance of community in ushering his restaurant through its first year in a downtown Lawrence brick-and-mortar building. “We’re here because of community. That’s the only reason we’re still open,”...
Raven regular’s debut collection of sci-fi short stories to launch from ‘bookstore of her heart’
For as long as she can remember, Izzy Wasserstein aspired to write. Now 41, she recalled the rush of hope and feelings books stirred within her early in life. “I would pick up a book and I would find it moving. I would find it powerful, and emotionally revelatory. And I would think to myself, ‘I just someday would love to write something that means to somebody else what this meant to me.’”
