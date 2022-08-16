Have a great time AND support the youth of our community. That’s the opportunity that you can take advantage of when you join us Tuesday, September 20th, at Stonehenge Golf Course for the 15th annual Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Golf Outing. With our community’s generosity, we have raised over $110,000 to support programs for our local youth through our annual golf outing.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO