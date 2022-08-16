Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
802 Center Hosts Ribbon-Cutting
An open house and a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce gave the public a chance to check out the apartments at 802 Center in Warsaw. Forty-three of the 73 senior apartments are occupied, with several of the residents stating how much they enjoy living there. “I...
Times-Union Newspaper
CR 200S Sewer Bids Opened; Hand Ave. Property Donation Accepted; Demo Bid Awarded
Bids for the CR 200S sewer extension project were opened at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, with one coming in less than the engineer’s estimate and the other one coming in higher. The base bid from G & G Hauling & Excavating, Warsaw, was...
Times-Union Newspaper
Beacon Credit Union Awards $1,750 To Kosciusko Charities
WABASH – Nearly 600 votes from residents of Kosciusko County determined the winners of Beacon Credit Union’s 11th annual Project Spotlight program. Thanks to the engagement of the communities, Beacon Credit Union will be donating $1,750 to three charitable organizations/projects in Kosciusko County. The winners for 2022 are:
Times-Union Newspaper
Anita Mae Miller
NORTH MANCHESTER – Anita Mae Miller, 71, Wabash, formerly of North Manchester, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 13, 1950, in Greenville, Ohio, to Rev. L. Byron and Zola Miller. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 27 at Eel River...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Golf Outing Coming Up
Have a great time AND support the youth of our community. That’s the opportunity that you can take advantage of when you join us Tuesday, September 20th, at Stonehenge Golf Course for the 15th annual Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Golf Outing. With our community’s generosity, we have raised over $110,000 to support programs for our local youth through our annual golf outing.
Times-Union Newspaper
Roberta Edmundson Rose
Roberta Edmundson Rose, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
CubeNow Offers Climate-Controlled Self-Storage In Warsaw
CubeNow Self-Storage, 1701 E. Center St., Warsaw, had a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Thursday before it officially opened. There are about 230 climate-controlled units with 25 or 30 units already rented since a soft opening about six weeks ago, said Dean Avey, of Swift Group, which owns CubeNow.
Times-Union Newspaper
Elizabeth Ann White
Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born in Crawfordsville, on Jan. 21, 1944, to Robert and Mary Elizabeth Loop. On Dec. 22, 1979, she married James White. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mary Ann Jones
MILFORD – Mary Ann Hall Jones, 70, Goshen, formerly of Milford, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Majestic Health Care in Goshen. She was born June 13, 1952, to Robert Hall and Evelyn Parcell Tschupp in Elkhart. On Feb. 14, 1976, she married Troy D. Jones; he died Dec. 25, 2021.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tippecanoe Valley And Teachers’ Association To Hold Public Hearing
AKRON - A public hearing will be held for the Tippecanoe Valley Corporation Teachers’ Association and the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 30 at Tippecanoe Valley High School, 8345 S. Ind. 19, Akron. Public testimony will be taken at the meeting pursuant to Indiana Code 20-29-6-1(a)...
Times-Union Newspaper
James Shaffer
James Shaffer, 78, Akron, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Theodore ‘Ted’ Vesa Jr.
SOUTH WHITLEY – Theodore “Ted” Vesa Jr., 77, Columbia City, died at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake, where he had been a resident since December 2021. He was born March 10, 1945, in Gary, to Theodore and Sylvia E. Chuch...
Times-Union Newspaper
AWL Partners With Hills Clear The Shelters
Shelters are at capacity all over the country. The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County has partnered with Hills Clear the Shelters for August. Come out and meet your new best friend. Cats are $10 and kittens are $75. Long-term are dogs $10, puppies are $160, and all other love...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 5:09 p.m. Wednesday - Ethan William Michael Robinette, 22, Peru, Ind., arrested for felony theft and theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $10,500. • 5:56 p.m. Wednesday - Jessica Lynn Stanley, 38, Peru, Ind., arrested for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Aguillon Takes Oath Of Office As WPD Officer
Alvaro A. Aguillon hit a few milestones this past week. He and his wife Kendall just celebrated their three-year anniversary on Tuesday. Friday, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer gave Alvaro the oath of office as a Warsaw Police Department officer. The oath is taken upon initial hiring, but symbolizes the completion of the probationary year, according to information provided by Capt. Brad Kellar, WPD public information officer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 8/18 and 8/19
UNION?MILLS - Triton football opened up its season with a statement Friday night, defeating South Central 49-0 on the road. Anthony Schuh had a monster game running the ball, tallying 219 yards on just eight carries. Starting quarterback Cole Shively was also effective on the ground, adding 84 yards rushing.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dorothy E. Rogers
SYRACUSE – Dorothy E. Rogers, 72, New Paris, died Aug. 16, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Chip Shots: When Watching The Game Isn’t Enough
There are a few places to put your finger on the pulse on what’s going on in high school sports if watching the game isn’t enough to feed your football need. I’ll take the time to inform more than opine this morning. State-wide high school gridiron enthusiasts...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tigers Leave Last Five Quarters Of 2021 Behind With Opening Win
The Warsaw Tigers head coach, Bart Curtis, reminded his squad at each preseason practice about the last five quarters of the 2021 season. Those five quarters were comprised of a relinquished fourth-quarter lead against Concord consequently losing the conference crown followed by a 36-0 sectional final loss to Carroll. The Tigers fell from a 7-1 won-loss record in mid-October to a 7-3 finish.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tippy Valley Bests Wawasee In 2022 Gridiron Opener
AKRON – Coming off of one of the best seasons in program history in 2021, the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings wasted no time picking up where they left off in a 26-0 victory over the Wawasee Warriors Friday night to open up high school football season in Kosciusko County. With...
