Pleasant Hill, MO

Water main break on 7 highway

Attention Residents... City Crews are currently working on a water main break on N State Route 7. This will affect residents along 7 highway from Timber St. to Maple Lane, including Christopher Dr., Highland St., Ingleside Dr., Riffle Dr., and Renee Lynde Dr. There is no boil order at this...
PLEASANT HILL, MO
Rain ending tonight, nice weekend weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies in the KC Metro, with storms to the south. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 64°. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Two injured in crash on Highway 50

A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Cameron man injured in three-vehicle crash on I-35

A Cameron resident was the only injury listed in a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Clay County. Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Sifers was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. Drivers of two pickup trucks, 64-year-old Christopher Jensen of Stanberry and 34-year-old Austin Hassebrock of Van Meter, Iowa were not reported injured.
CAMERON, MO

