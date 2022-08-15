Read full article on original website
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobbyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
pleasanthill.com
Water main break on 7 highway
Attention Residents... City Crews are currently working on a water main break on N State Route 7. This will affect residents along 7 highway from Timber St. to Maple Lane, including Christopher Dr., Highland St., Ingleside Dr., Riffle Dr., and Renee Lynde Dr. There is no boil order at this...
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
KCTV 5
East side home shot up in drive-by: “I’m just glad my grandchildren weren’t here”
Students had an extra set of hands to help: the chancellor himself. MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises opens tomorrow at Union Station. The exhibit features more than 300 artifacts showcasing the culture and mystery of Maya civilization. Controversial housing ordinance passed in KCMO Council despite protest. Updated: 19 hours ago.
kshb.com
Rain ending tonight, nice weekend weather in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies in the KC Metro, with storms to the south. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 64°. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great...
Records: KCPD called at least 20 times to suspected drug house where child died
Even before KCPD found a 2-year-old boy dead inside a home in the 6500 block of The Paseo on Wednesday, they were familiar with the address.
Suspect escapes after fleeing, shooting at Cass County deputies
A suspect who shot at deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office after leading them on a chase escaped.
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
KCTV 5
Three people injured following rollover crash in Overland Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency medical officials confirmed Wednesday morning three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash. The two-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 95th Street and Switzer Road. The severity of the reported injuries was not known as of 7:30 a.m.
I-635 in KCK reopens after 2-vehicle crash
A two-vehicle crash shut down northbound Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday morning. Motorists were told to exit at Leavenworth Road. Injuries were reported.
KCTV 5
1 taken into custody after high-speed pursuit ends in North Kansas City
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol took a woman into custody Tuesday night after a high-speed pursuit ended in North Kansas City. The pursuit in the Northland lasted about half an hour. The incident began as a stranded motorist call in Clay County shortly before 7...
kttn.com
Shooting in Clinton County leaves one person dead, suspect charged with murder
One person is dead and another is in custody in connection with an investigation of a shooting in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday evening, received a 911 call from a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported to have occurred at a residence, outside Turney.
kttn.com
Cameron man injured in three-vehicle crash on I-35
A Cameron resident was the only injury listed in a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Clay County. Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Sifers was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. Drivers of two pickup trucks, 64-year-old Christopher Jensen of Stanberry and 34-year-old Austin Hassebrock of Van Meter, Iowa were not reported injured.
Neighbors claim they tried to warn authorities of KCMO home where child died
Neighbors claim they tried to warn authorities of a home where a 2-year-old boy died on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Overland Park woman charged in medical murder bound over for trial
Jennifer Anne Hall, the 42-year-old Overland Park woman accused of a medical murder two decades ago in Chillicothe, has been ordered to stand trial.
1 man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
A shooting Friday killed one man in an east KCMO neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. near east 35th Street and Wayne Avenue.
KCPD investigate after man shot, killed in 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Thursday night in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
Victims killed in KCK double homicide identified
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the two men killed in a shooting earlier this week.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate after 2 men shot, killed
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that killed two men on Wednesday evening.
Man seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle on Missouri 350
A man sustained serious injuries after being ejected from his blue Ford Mustang shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, traveling northwest on Missouri 350.
