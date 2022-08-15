Read full article on original website
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
CBS 46
Corky Kell Classic: High School football preview
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - High school football is back in Georgia with a bang. The Corky Kell Classic, which features 11 games over a four-day period, returns for a doubleheader on Thursday evening. The Corky Kell Classic has kicked off Georgia high school football season for the past 30 years,...
CBS 46
Kell high school football head coach delivers with Corky Kell Classic debut win
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In his Corky Kell Classic coaching debut, first-year Carlton J. Kell high school football head coach Drew Connell delivered. It wasn’t always pretty. And it wasn’t always easy. But, the Longhorns, desperate to prove they’re more than a worthy adversary for any Georgia high school football team they face, made a statement.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games
The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
dawgpost.com
Major Georgia Bulldog Target DOMINATES During Corky Kell Classic Win
JOHNS CREEK - The high school season is finally here in Georgia, and as always, the season got kicked off with the annual Corky Kell Classic. Day one featured a top Georgia Bulldog target in 5-star ATH, Mike Matthews. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is long, athletic, and made big...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb loaded with talented players and marquee matchups
There are plenty of storylines heading into the 2022 football season in DeKalb County. Three new coaches will make their debuts, a handful of coaches will enter their second seasons, and even more teams have moved classifications. Additionally, DeKalb has several talented players and units as well as some marquee matchups to monitor.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and a traffic charge, according to Gwinnett County Jail records. Ozuna was arrested by police in Norcross, booked and released on Friday, according to the jail. According to the police report obtained by FOX...
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 19-21, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you like live music, local art, good food and cool cars, you can find that this weekend in metro Atlanta. Check out our latest list of things to do. The Peachtree City Night Market is happening at Drake Field. There will be music, entertainment, food and artists.
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia DB Christopher Smith reacts to Will Muschamp's 'Coach Boom' nickname: 'I'm gonna tease him about that'
After spending 2021 as a senior analyst on the Georgia football staff following his firing as South Carolina head coach, Will Muschamp was promoted to co-defensive coordinator during the offseason. He’ll share DC duties with Glenn Schumann following Dan Lanning’s departure to become head coach at Oregon. Muschamp’s...
golfcourseindustry.com
Popular Atlanta course constructing new practice putting green
Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta announced it will be adding a new practice putting green to its grounds. Construction is currently underway, with the opening scheduled for October. The new practice putting green was designed by Bobby Cupp. Bobby is the son of architect Bob Cupp, and together they...
CBS 46
Savannah Beach wade-in has Atlanta ties, students recognized with historical marker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On this day more than 60 years ago a group of students from Morehouse College was headed into the water at Tybee Island, protesting in hopes of desegregating the beach. Their contributions were recently recognized with a historical marker. “August 17th, 1960 was the first organized...
Essence
Morehouse Grad Makes History As Youngest Atlanta Public Schools Principal
Dr. Dominique Merriweather started his career as a special education teacher nine years ago and has since risen through the ranks to become the district's youngest principal at 30 years old. A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools and the first African American leader...
Film about Atlanta legend Marvin ‘Bo Legs’ Arrington Sr. is taking flight
The legend of the venerated Marvin “Bo Legs” Arrington Sr. lives on. His life story and work are the subject of a new documentary titled, Bo Legs, which is currently streaming on Delta Air Lines worldwide for the rest of the year. Judge Arrington’s son, Marvin Arrington Jr., is the executive producer of the film and a Fulton County commissioner, representing District 5. Arrington Jr. led an independent filmmaking team to profile his father’s legacy which acknowledges his impactful role in transforming the city of Atlanta into the world-class city that it is today.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
CBS 46
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Whatcha Cookin’ Baby
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Whatca Cookin’ Baby is this week’s featured food truck on Wake Up Atlanta. The food truck is family-owned and operated and authors authentic Creole/Cajun food. Watch the full interview above.
CBS 46
Zion Hill Baptist Church to celebrate 150-year anniversary with upcoming events
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The year-long celebration of the 150-year anniversary of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Atlanta will continue with two upcoming events for parishioners and the public to enjoy. According to officials, “a call to worship and to love and serve others. Love and Service are the cornerstones...
CBS 46
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CBS 46
The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience comes to Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You can take a step back in time and experience the magical world of Bridgerton. The Netflix show has been a hit for two seasons and now, you can experience all that the Regency era of British history has to offer firsthand, right here in Atlanta.
CBS 46
Barricade in midtown Atlanta leads to arrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A man has been arrested after barricading himself inside of an apartment in midtown Atlanta. Police believe the man is the person responsible for the vandalism of the famous Rainbow Crosswalk. ORIGINAL STORY. A police investigation is underway in a busy section of midtown Atlanta...
