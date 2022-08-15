ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Corky Kell Classic: High School football preview

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - High school football is back in Georgia with a bang. The Corky Kell Classic, which features 11 games over a four-day period, returns for a doubleheader on Thursday evening. The Corky Kell Classic has kicked off Georgia high school football season for the past 30 years,...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Kell high school football head coach delivers with Corky Kell Classic debut win

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In his Corky Kell Classic coaching debut, first-year Carlton J. Kell high school football head coach Drew Connell delivered. It wasn’t always pretty. And it wasn’t always easy. But, the Longhorns, desperate to prove they’re more than a worthy adversary for any Georgia high school football team they face, made a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Norcross, GA
City
Johns Creek, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb loaded with talented players and marquee matchups

There are plenty of storylines heading into the 2022 football season in DeKalb County. Three new coaches will make their debuts, a handful of coaches will enter their second seasons, and even more teams have moved classifications. Additionally, DeKalb has several talented players and units as well as some marquee matchups to monitor.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 19-21, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you like live music, local art, good food and cool cars, you can find that this weekend in metro Atlanta. Check out our latest list of things to do. The Peachtree City Night Market is happening at Drake Field. There will be music, entertainment, food and artists.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mill Creek High School#Archer High School#Grayson High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#High School Football#Cbs46#Dawgnation#Uga
golfcourseindustry.com

Popular Atlanta course constructing new practice putting green

Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta announced it will be adding a new practice putting green to its grounds. Construction is currently underway, with the opening scheduled for October. The new practice putting green was designed by Bobby Cupp. Bobby is the son of architect Bob Cupp, and together they...
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Morehouse Grad Makes History As Youngest Atlanta Public Schools Principal

Dr. Dominique Merriweather started his career as a special education teacher nine years ago and has since risen through the ranks to become the district's youngest principal at 30 years old. A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools and the first African American leader...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Army
rolling out

Film about Atlanta legend Marvin ‘Bo Legs’ Arrington Sr. is taking flight

The legend of the venerated Marvin “Bo Legs” Arrington Sr. lives on. His life story and work are the subject of a new documentary titled, Bo Legs, which is currently streaming on Delta Air Lines worldwide for the rest of the year. Judge Arrington’s son, Marvin Arrington Jr., is the executive producer of the film and a Fulton County commissioner, representing District 5. Arrington Jr. led an independent filmmaking team to profile his father’s legacy which acknowledges his impactful role in transforming the city of Atlanta into the world-class city that it is today.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Whatcha Cookin’ Baby

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Whatca Cookin’ Baby is this week’s featured food truck on Wake Up Atlanta. The food truck is family-owned and operated and authors authentic Creole/Cajun food. Watch the full interview above.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller

Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career.  For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience comes to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You can take a step back in time and experience the magical world of Bridgerton. The Netflix show has been a hit for two seasons and now, you can experience all that the Regency era of British history has to offer firsthand, right here in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Barricade in midtown Atlanta leads to arrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A man has been arrested after barricading himself inside of an apartment in midtown Atlanta. Police believe the man is the person responsible for the vandalism of the famous Rainbow Crosswalk. ORIGINAL STORY. A police investigation is underway in a busy section of midtown Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy