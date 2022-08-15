Beginning Wednesday, August 24, 155th Street will be closed to all through traffic from Harris Avenue to Kentucky Ave including Kelly Road from 155th Street to 150 Highway. This closure will continue for approximately 10 days while the street is being reconstructed. Residents will have access to their property but may experience delays in the work zone. Please follow all detour signs while traveling through the area. Thank you for your patience during this busy construction season!

