belton.org
Temporary Road Closure - 155th Street
Beginning Wednesday, August 24, 155th Street will be closed to all through traffic from Harris Avenue to Kentucky Ave including Kelly Road from 155th Street to 150 Highway. This closure will continue for approximately 10 days while the street is being reconstructed. Residents will have access to their property but may experience delays in the work zone. Please follow all detour signs while traveling through the area. Thank you for your patience during this busy construction season!
kmmo.com
INTERSTATE 70 REDUCED TO ONE LANE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation has reduced Interstate 70 to one lane in both directions at Route H in Lafayette County early morning, August 19. All lanes are expected to reopen later this afternoon. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention in work zones. Not all work zones...
KCTV 5
Long-term closures begin soon for Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Long-term road closures will be beginning Aug. 22 and 29 due to the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, detours will not be signed and drivers will need to find alternate routes. At 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22,...
mykdkd.com
Three Routes in Henry County Scheduled for Resurfacing Beginning Week of Aug. 22
Henry County – Drivers can expect road closures and traffic delays on three routes in Henry County while MoDOT crews resurface them beginning the week of August 22, the Missouri Department of Transportation said. These are the routes impacted:. August 23-25 – Route HH between Southwest 600 Road and...
KCTV 5
East side home shot up in drive-by: “I’m just glad my grandchildren weren’t here”
Students had an extra set of hands to help: the chancellor himself. MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises opens tomorrow at Union Station. The exhibit features more than 300 artifacts showcasing the culture and mystery of Maya civilization. Controversial housing ordinance passed in KCMO Council despite protest. Updated: 19 hours ago.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Cass County deputies, authorities looking for suspect
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and the authorities are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at Cass County deputies following a pursuit. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on 7 Highway just north of Pleasant Hill at about 12:07 a.m. Thursday.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting at 35th, Wayne in Kasnas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An individual was shot in killed Friday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened at 35th and Wayne shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s Kansas City’s 105th homicide of 2022. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
I-635 in KCK reopens after 2-vehicle crash
A two-vehicle crash shut down northbound Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday morning. Motorists were told to exit at Leavenworth Road. Injuries were reported.
KMBC.com
Expect rain showers, storms for first part of your weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A slow-moving cold front will be the focus for more rain showers and storms Friday evening. Some of this precipitation has formed in advance of its passage. Some of the strongest storms could produce large hail and gusty winds with heavy downpours. Leftover showers are...
kshb.com
Rain ending tonight, nice weekend weather in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies in the KC Metro, with storms to the south. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 64°. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great...
Records: KCPD called at least 20 times to suspected drug house where child died
Even before KCPD found a 2-year-old boy dead inside a home in the 6500 block of The Paseo on Wednesday, they were familiar with the address.
KCTV 5
Three people injured following rollover crash in Overland Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency medical officials confirmed Wednesday morning three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash. The two-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 95th Street and Switzer Road. The severity of the reported injuries was not known as of 7:30 a.m.
KCTV 5
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Suspect escapes after fleeing, shooting at Cass County deputies
A suspect who shot at deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office after leading them on a chase escaped.
‘It’s chaos’: KCATA operator describes work conditions on city buses
KCATA bus operators rallied for higher pay and safer working conditions Monday. They say a driver shortage is putting them and passengers in danger.
northeastnews.net
Building partially collapses in Avenue business parking lot
UPDATE, a demolition permit was issued earlier this week and the building was demolished on Wednesday. Building partially collapses in Avenue business parking lot The abandoned apartment building at 3211 Independence Avenue continues to be a safety and health issue to the community. On Saturday, a portion of the west...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty first responders save mother of 3's life
LIBERTY — Crew members of Liberty Fire Department’s C shift saved the life of a young mother Aug. 12. Around 3 p.m. that day, a 911 call from a mother a 1-week-old, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old came in. She was on Spring Street and had developed chest pain.
