Pleasant Hill, MO

belton.org

Temporary Road Closure - 155th Street

Beginning Wednesday, August 24, 155th Street will be closed to all through traffic from Harris Avenue to Kentucky Ave including Kelly Road from 155th Street to 150 Highway. This closure will continue for approximately 10 days while the street is being reconstructed. Residents will have access to their property but may experience delays in the work zone. Please follow all detour signs while traveling through the area. Thank you for your patience during this busy construction season!
BELTON, MO
kmmo.com

INTERSTATE 70 REDUCED TO ONE LANE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

The Missouri Department of Transportation has reduced Interstate 70 to one lane in both directions at Route H in Lafayette County early morning, August 19. All lanes are expected to reopen later this afternoon. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention in work zones. Not all work zones...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Pleasant Hill, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Cass County deputies, authorities looking for suspect

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and the authorities are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at Cass County deputies following a pursuit. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on 7 Highway just north of Pleasant Hill at about 12:07 a.m. Thursday.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting at 35th, Wayne in Kasnas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An individual was shot in killed Friday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened at 35th and Wayne shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s Kansas City’s 105th homicide of 2022. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Expect rain showers, storms for first part of your weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A slow-moving cold front will be the focus for more rain showers and storms Friday evening. Some of this precipitation has formed in advance of its passage. Some of the strongest storms could produce large hail and gusty winds with heavy downpours. Leftover showers are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Rain ending tonight, nice weekend weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies in the KC Metro, with storms to the south. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 64°. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 50

A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
northeastnews.net

Building partially collapses in Avenue business parking lot

UPDATE, a demolition permit was issued earlier this week and the building was demolished on Wednesday. Building partially collapses in Avenue business parking lot The abandoned apartment building at 3211 Independence Avenue continues to be a safety and health issue to the community. On Saturday, a portion of the west...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty first responders save mother of 3's life

LIBERTY — Crew members of Liberty Fire Department’s C shift saved the life of a young mother Aug. 12. Around 3 p.m. that day, a 911 call from a mother a 1-week-old, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old came in. She was on Spring Street and had developed chest pain.
LIBERTY, MO

