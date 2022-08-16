One killed in head-on collision in Howard County

One person was killed in a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Howard County.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Browns Bridge Road near Lime Kiln Road in Fulton. That area to the Montgomery County line was closed for about three hours.

Police said a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2016 BMW X5 head-on. The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, a man, died at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the BMW was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Browns Bridge Road from Lime Kiln Road to the Montgomery County line was closed for approximately three hours.