Attorney for former MU pledge calls for stricter fraternity policies on college campuses

By Kennedy Miller
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One of 11 people charged in connection with a suspected hazing incident at a former Mizzou fraternity appeared in court virtually Monday.

A grand jury indicted Ryan Delanty in June with hazing and supplying liquor to a minor at Phi Gamma Delta event last fall that left Daniel Santulli with serious brain injuries.

Judge Kevin Crane continued the hearing and rescheduled it for Oct. 7.

Santulli remains in critical condition and is unable to walk, talk, or see. David Bianchi, Santulli's attorney, says Santulli was force-fed beer and pressured to drink an entire bottle of Tito's vodka.

Over the past four years, five Mizzou fraternities lost recognition as student organizations after breaking university rules. In 2016, former Mizzou student Brandon Zingale, who was a Kappa Alpha pledge , nearly died after binge drinking.

Bianchi said Monday that he feels changes need to be made to Greek life policies to prevent incidents like this.

"Universities need to send an unmistakable message to all of the fraternity members that if you haze and someone gets seriously injured or dies, you will be immediately expelled from the university, and it's not just the person that does the hazing but its the entire network of fraternity members that made the hazing possible," Bianchi said.

More than a dozen students received disciplinary action related to the incident at Phi Gamma Delta, according to a news release from the university in May. In that press release, the university also said it is conducting a review of campus behavior that relates to alcohol consumption, drug use, and hazing and sexual misconduct. University leaders say the school is also working with multiple national efforts to reduce risky behaviors.

The university's website provides links for students to make a confidential report to the Office of Student Accountability and Support . Students can also report hazing anonymously on the national Greek Anti-Hazing Hotline .

MU's Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Panhellenic Association (PHA) did not respond to a request for comment Monday. IFC and PHA recruitment starts this week, according to the university's website.

