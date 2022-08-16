Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
allsportstucson.com
No. 1: Palo Verde wins first title, becomes only Tucson team with 13 wins in 1973 last-minute thriller over Camelback
CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 5A (known as Class AAA at the time) SITE: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe (estimated 14,000 in attendance) GAME SUMMARY: The top state championship game in Southern Arizona high school football history belongs to Palo Verde in 1973, when the Titans engineered “The Drive” at the end of the game that kept them unbeaten at 13-0 and gave coach Van Howe the greatest parting gift heading into his retirement.
azdesertswarm.com
2024 No. 1 recruit Carlie Cisneros wants to forge her own path with Arizona volleyball
It’s been 20 years since Arizona volleyball landed the No. 1 recruit in the country. Kim Glass arrived in 2002 as part of the country’s top recruiting class, became the 2002 National Freshman of the Year and rewrote the Arizona record book. Since then, the highest-ranked recruit to...
allsportstucson.com
Boys Golf: Jacob Medina leads Ironwood Ridge past Salpointe, Canyon del Oro and Sabino
Ironwood Ridge standout Jacob Medina shot a 3-under-par 33 at Randolph North Thursday to finish two strokes ahead of Salpointe senior Carlos Astiazaran. As a team, The Nighthawks came away with a 149 to 159 victory over the Lancers. Canyon del Oro took third with 171. Medina recorded a birdie...
Eastern Progress
Arizona QB Noah Fifita is both biding and putting in time during freshman campaign
What’s the biggest difference between high school and college football?. Most say it’s the size and speed of the players. That’s unquestionably a thing. For Noah Fifita, freshman quarterback for the Arizona Wildcats, managing his time has been the biggest adjustment. Well, if he had any. “We’re...
allsportstucson.com
Wings over Broadway Football Scoreboard: Sabino starts out with victory
7-0 Sabino: Hackworth 47 to Sh. Berryhill (Bishopp) 10:00. 14-13 Coolidge: Ramirez 16 to Gunter (Glass run) 2:52. 21-14 Sabino: Hackworth 1 run (Hackworth to Edwards) 2:12. ALA West Foothills at Pusch Ridge, 7 p.m. FRIDAY, AUGUST 26. Palo Verde (0-1) at Florence (1-0), 7 p.m. Paradise Honors (1-0) at...
KOLD-TV
Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas through Sunday, Aug. 20. It’s making fire crews like Northwest Fire District keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Capt. Colt Jackson said he’s ready to...
KOLD-TV
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
townandtourist.com
Best Time to Visit Tucson (Monthly Guide by a Travel Pro!)
Tucson is a Southwestern city that is a revitalizing oasis in a breathtaking desert. With its unique landscape and rich culture, Tucson is a city with exclusively memorable attractions in an ever-changing climate. Each season offers different adventures – knowing when to go is crucial. April and November are...
5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
allsportstucson.com
2022 Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp
The Meet-and-Greet of the 2022 Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp was took place Thursday night with current University of Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and Kelly Olson welcoming the former players and campers. Former players on hand were Pete Williams, Eddie Smith, AJ Bramlett, Bennett Davison, Donnell Harris, Jason Gardner...
Sabino Canyon residents excited by flooding, despite road closures
There isn’t much that excites Tucsonans more than rain in the desert. When flooding in Sabino Canyon caused multiple road closures, residents weren’t too upset.
KOLD-TV
Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas RB Bijan Robinson Set to Launch His Own Condiment Line
Since the legalization on players profiting on their name, image, and likeness, no player in the Big 12 has been as busy as Texas running back Bijan Robinson. The junior out of Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona has been everywhere when it comes to NIL, signing endorsements with Lamborghini Austin, DAZN, C4 Energy, and Rhoback, but now, he’s ready to venture into a grocery store near you. Bijan Robinson is getting into the food industry, by creating his own condiment line.
KOLD-TV
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam. Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and...
Zen Rock nightclub wins $1.6M in COVID-19 lockout lawsuit
The operators of a Tucson nightclub have won a $1.6 million settlement against the landlord who locked them out of their business during the pandemic.
KOLD-TV
Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
ABC 15 News
Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve
MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
