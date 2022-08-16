ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

No. 1: Palo Verde wins first title, becomes only Tucson team with 13 wins in 1973 last-minute thriller over Camelback

CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 5A (known as Class AAA at the time) SITE: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe (estimated 14,000 in attendance) GAME SUMMARY: The top state championship game in Southern Arizona high school football history belongs to Palo Verde in 1973, when the Titans engineered “The Drive” at the end of the game that kept them unbeaten at 13-0 and gave coach Van Howe the greatest parting gift heading into his retirement.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wings over Broadway Football Scoreboard: Sabino starts out with victory

7-0 Sabino: Hackworth 47 to Sh. Berryhill (Bishopp) 10:00. 14-13 Coolidge: Ramirez 16 to Gunter (Glass run) 2:52. 21-14 Sabino: Hackworth 1 run (Hackworth to Edwards) 2:12. ALA West Foothills at Pusch Ridge, 7 p.m. FRIDAY, AUGUST 26. Palo Verde (0-1) at Florence (1-0), 7 p.m. Paradise Honors (1-0) at...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas through Sunday, Aug. 20. It’s making fire crews like Northwest Fire District keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Capt. Colt Jackson said he’s ready to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ARIZONA STATE
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit Tucson (Monthly Guide by a Travel Pro!)

Tucson is a Southwestern city that is a revitalizing oasis in a breathtaking desert. With its unique landscape and rich culture, Tucson is a city with exclusively memorable attractions in an ever-changing climate. Each season offers different adventures – knowing when to go is crucial. April and November are...
TUCSON, AZ
Abigail's Adventures

5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

2022 Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp

The Meet-and-Greet of the 2022 Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp was took place Thursday night with current University of Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and Kelly Olson welcoming the former players and campers. Former players on hand were Pete Williams, Eddie Smith, AJ Bramlett, Bennett Davison, Donnell Harris, Jason Gardner...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
TUCSON, AZ
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Set to Launch His Own Condiment Line

Since the legalization on players profiting on their name, image, and likeness, no player in the Big 12 has been as busy as Texas running back Bijan Robinson. The junior out of Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona has been everywhere when it comes to NIL, signing endorsements with Lamborghini Austin, DAZN, C4 Energy, and Rhoback, but now, he’s ready to venture into a grocery store near you. Bijan Robinson is getting into the food industry, by creating his own condiment line.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam. Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve

MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
MARANA, AZ

