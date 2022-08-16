ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mariano Rivera named Grand Marshal of LLWS Parade

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQP2c_0hIUfwAv00

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people say he is Major League Baseball’s greatest closer of all time, former New York Yankee All-Star, Mariano Rivera, was named Grand Marshal of the 2022 Little League World Series Grand Slam Parade in Lycoming County.

With less than an hour away from the Grand Slam Parade beginning Monday night, Eyewitness News welcomed former Yankee closer, Mariano ‘Mo’ ‘The Sandman’ Rivera, to Williamsport.

“Thank you for having me, it’s amazing. To surround myself with these big leaguers, it means a lot to me, I mean, it’s a privilege. And yeah I’m in Williamsport, it’s great.” said former New York Yankee, Mariano Rivera.

LLWS Grand Slam Parade was first up for the festivities
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGn5r_0hIUfwAv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xgVV_0hIUfwAv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcO3t_0hIUfwAv00

After two years of the pandemic, with things getting canceled and postponed, the athletes are just really ready to get out there and play. Eyewitness News asked Rivera if he had any advice for the ball players in the LLWS.

“My advice would be to enjoy, enjoy the game of baseball. They know how to play, they love to play, and it’s been two years, literally, without baseball. So, now it’s time to enjoy, be the best, and compete and I wish the best for every team. So my best advice would be to enjoy the game they learned how to play,” Rivera added.

Rivera said he sees a different aspect of the game now that he is retired. He said watching the game from the stands is obviously different because he’s not competing, but it has shown him a different side, a different perspective, and view.

“Still it’s the same game and the beauty about it is, that I enjoy watching these boys play the game of baseball and we’re going to have a good time,” Rivera added.

Rivera then received his first pin for the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series from Eyewitness News which he said he was going to trade because everyone is so excited about the pin trading.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Baseball team helps at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of local college athletes is volunteering time to help with the Little League World Series and raise money for a program at their college. “It’s like the Disneyland of baseball you know? You get people from all over the world. The new baseball team at Lycoming College is […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Security keeps statues under wraps before big reveal

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three large, bronze statues are being kept under wraps Saturday night in Williamsport before a very big celebration. The statues of all-time major league great Cy Young, fellow hall-of-famer Jackie Robinson, and former President George w. Bush will be unveiled tomorrow. The special ceremony in Market Square will mark the […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Four accused of beating man with metal bat

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WBRE

27 charged in 9-month Bradford County drug bust

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. UPDATE (WETM) – The Bradford County Drug Task Force and District Attorney’s Office announced that 27 people were accused of over 160 charges on August 17, 2022 in connection to a county-wide drug bust called “Operation Jet Sweep”. The announcement said that the investigation lasted nine months and led to dozens of […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man in custody after slashing woman at Viewmont Mall

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he slashed a woman with a knife at the Viewmont Mall. Police and crews responded to the Viewmont mall Thursday night for a call of a female being assaulted with a knife. Police tell Eyewitness News, that a female employee of […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariano Rivera
WBRE

Man accused of threatening to kill parents with gun

EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident into a man allegedly threatening to kill his parents with a gun. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 11 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a fight occurring between a suspect, 24, of Frackville, and another person outside of the suspect’s parent’s […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for claiming PA school would be a ‘school of ashes’ with ‘dead kids along the way’

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An Oregon man was sentenced on Friday for sending a threatening message to a Lycoming County school in 2021. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Harvey Dulgar, age 28 from Oregon, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for making interstate threats. Court documents allege Dulgar left a voicemail at […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former President Trump to host rally at Mohegan Sun

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The 45th President of the United States announced he will be holding a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in the upcoming weeks. According to a representative from Donald Trump’s team, the former president plans to go to the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, September 3 at 7 pm to […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League Baseball#Grand Marshal#Major League Baseball#Yankee#The Grand Slam Parade#Eyewitness News
WBRE

John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro favored to win Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races: FiveThirtyEight

(WHTM) – Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman are both now considered favored to win their respective races, according to election analysts FiveThirtyEight’s forecast model. Both candidates were recently considered to be slightly favored prior to the recent projections. Shapiro, the commonwealth’s attorney general and Democrat nominee for Governor, is projected to have an 86% […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Fugitive arrested, threatening to kill woman, kids police say

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators located a wanted fugitive at a Scranton hotel after he was wanted for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and her kids. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday police, with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force located Jamal Morrison, 29, at the Econo Lodge in […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of attempting to hit six officers with ATV

NEW CASTLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they say he was wanted for a high-speed chase, corruption of a minor, and attempting to run over six officers with an ATV. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 14, Saint Clair Police Department saw a motorcycle pass driven by Stephen Kubeika, […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Section of I-81 reopened after crash in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 81 has reopened after a crash closed it Thursday morning. According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), I-81 southbound was closed from Exit 180 (Moosic) to Exit 175 (Dupont) due to a crash. There has been no word on any injuries resulting […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Search for Steven Lepore continues

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search for Stephen Lepore continues. It’s been 10 years since the disappearance of Lepore in the Poconos. A picture of him and his last known whereabouts remains hung on the wall inside the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. Lepore was last seen leaving his Belvedere Road home in Coolbaugh […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One person transported with gunshot wound in Scranton

WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Scranton police were seen swarming the West Side of Scranton around 3:30 pm on Saturday for a reported shooting. The Lackawanna County communication center tells Eyewitness News one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg around 3:00 pm on Saturday evening. Officials said the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Search for missing Quakertown man

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing man from Quakertown that has ties to Plains Township. According to Quakertown Borough Police Department, on Thursday, August 11, Adam Smith went missing from 134 E. Broad Street in Quakertown. Investigators believe Smith was last seen at 1:28 p.m. on August 11 in […]
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WBRE

WBRE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy