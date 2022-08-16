Mariano Rivera named Grand Marshal of LLWS Parade

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people say he is Major League Baseball’s greatest closer of all time, former New York Yankee All-Star, Mariano Rivera, was named Grand Marshal of the 2022 Little League World Series Grand Slam Parade in Lycoming County.

With less than an hour away from the Grand Slam Parade beginning Monday night, Eyewitness News welcomed former Yankee closer, Mariano ‘Mo’ ‘The Sandman’ Rivera, to Williamsport.

“Thank you for having me, it’s amazing. To surround myself with these big leaguers, it means a lot to me, I mean, it’s a privilege. And yeah I’m in Williamsport, it’s great.” said former New York Yankee, Mariano Rivera.







After two years of the pandemic, with things getting canceled and postponed, the athletes are just really ready to get out there and play. Eyewitness News asked Rivera if he had any advice for the ball players in the LLWS.

“My advice would be to enjoy, enjoy the game of baseball. They know how to play, they love to play, and it’s been two years, literally, without baseball. So, now it’s time to enjoy, be the best, and compete and I wish the best for every team. So my best advice would be to enjoy the game they learned how to play,” Rivera added.

Rivera said he sees a different aspect of the game now that he is retired. He said watching the game from the stands is obviously different because he’s not competing, but it has shown him a different side, a different perspective, and view.

“Still it’s the same game and the beauty about it is, that I enjoy watching these boys play the game of baseball and we’re going to have a good time,” Rivera added.

Rivera then received his first pin for the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series from Eyewitness News which he said he was going to trade because everyone is so excited about the pin trading.

