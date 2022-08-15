Read full article on original website
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden
Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
MSNBC
The best thing Liz Cheney can do if she wants to stop Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary election loss Tuesday was no surprise. The clock has been ticking on the Wyoming Republican in her ultraconservative state ever since she took a stand against former President Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and his attempt to unlawfully maintain the presidency.
Top Democrat apologizes to Joe Biden for saying she doesn't think he'll run for president in 2024 before doubling down again: 'I happen to think you won't run'
"Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run," said 76-year-old Rep. Carolyn Maloney before adding: "I happen to think you won't be running."
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year
Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
POLITICO
Republicans set politics aside for a day and joined Democrats inwishing Joe Biden well amid a Covid diagnosis.
And here's Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), chair of the Senate Republican messaging apparatus:. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sent along his best wishes as well. Two Republicans voted present: Reps. Mike Kelly (Pa.) and Bob Gibbs (Ohio). “My home state is trying to ban exceptions for women who have been...
Joe Biden's approval went from low to meh. That's about all there is to celebrate
Democratic strategists and media pundits are celebrating a seeming resurgence of the formerly doomed Biden presidency. Politico declared, “Somehow, someway, Joe Biden is back in the game.” Axios praised “Biden’s success story,” while Yahoo! News said the past week showed “the makings of a comeback.”
Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740 billion...
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
Three GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 riot face primary election challenges by rivals endorsed by the former president.
Democratic Rep. Maloney says Biden not running for president again, thought she was 'off the record'
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., told The New York Times earlier this month that President Biden wasn't running for the White House again, mistakenly believing what she was saying was "off the record." The longtime congresswoman, who has made headlines with her wavering remarks about whether Biden is seeking re-election, was...
New poll shows Mandela Barnes with lead over Ron Johnson
Two-term incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is trailing his Democratic opponent by seven points in the latest Marquette Law School poll. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who formally clinched the Democratic nomination last week, widened a two-point lead he held over Johnson in June with Wednesday’s survey showing 51% of respondents supporting Barnes over 44% who backed Johnson for November's election.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Donald Trump's Senate field flounders
Twelve weeks before the midterm elections, Republicans’ hopes of retaking the Senate rest on a slate of DONALD TRUMP's hand-picked nominees. And, across the board, they appear to be struggling. In Pennsylvania, a ferocious Democratic campaign to paint MEHMET OZ as an out-of-touch carpetbagger has left him trailing in...
AOL Corp
Maryland Gov. Hogan leans into GOP law enforcement split with digital ad on crime
WASHINGTON — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who has been toying with a possible White House bid, is jumping into the Republican divide on law enforcement with a new digital ad touting his proposal to crack down on crime and “lawlessness." The spot opens with a hard-edged stance on...
Democrats ‘Have a Likability Problem’ According to Democrat Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney
The problem, Maloney told the New York Times, stems from the party’s recent struggles with racial and gender issues. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: CSPAN, The New York Times, The Daily Caller, The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), CNN, and MSNBC.
