ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

The Conversation: Revisiting some of our favorite local authors

Cedric Yamanaka tells us about his short story collection "Made in Hawaii" | Full Story. Sasha Issenberg chronicles the history of same-sex marriage in the United States in her book, "The Engagement: America’s Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage"| Full Story. Bianca Isaki and Jonathan Scheuer detail the battle for...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
hawaiipublicradio.org

Art gallery shuts its doors after 30+ years in Kailua community

Another local small business is calling it a day, this time in Kailua on Oʻahu. The seaside community has seen a lot of changes since Island Treasures Art Gallery opened in 1988. The boutique gallery carries the work of hundreds of local artists, but with economic speedbumps like the...
KAILUA, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen King
Person
Elvis Presley
hawaiinewsnow.com

At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#King Of Rock#Tour Guide#Hawai I
mypearlcity.com

Close Encounter at the Pearl City Shopping Center

Check out who made a special stop at Sunday’s Pearl City Shopping Center 808 Craft & Gift Fair. You just never know who you’re going to encounter at the craft fair? (I wonder what they bought for the journey home). Photo by Barry Villamil | barry@mypearlcity.com.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

CrimeStoppers: Jewelry thieves are targeting senior citizens in parking lots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police and Honolulu CrimeStoppers are warning residents that thieves are luring senior citizens in with seemingly friendly encounters and then getting away with their expensive jewelry. The thefts are centered in Pearl City and Waiaphu and involve “unknown Middle Eastern females,” police said. Here are...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KHON2

Illegal activity in Waikiki continues to concern residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent violent incidents in Waikiki have those living there on high alert, and some residents calling on the City to add more eyes to certain areas known for having illegal activity.  Some Waikiki residents are raising concerns about an unoccupied pavilion on Waikiki’s Kuhio Beach. The pavilion sits empty after Pacific Island […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Portions of Windward Oahu under a flood advisory

UPDATE: The flood advisory for Windward Oahu has been extended through 2 A.M. Wednesday. The same areas are affected with the heaviest rain near Kaaawa and Punaluu as of 11:20 P.M. HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall on […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy