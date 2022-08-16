Read full article on original website
Related
Story of the Shaka origins being made into a documentary
Something that now is expressed across the globe originally comes from right here on this part of Oʻahu, the Lāʻie and Kahuku side and it is really fascinating to know there is a documentary being made currently that is going to help to share this story.
Many attend Korean Festival in Downtown Honolulu
President of Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce and the organizer of the Korean Festival, Gina Kim Nakamura said people were here since 8 a.m. when boths and entertainment were setting up for the festival.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Korean Festival in Honolulu returns with live performances, cultural displays and more
The Halla Huhm Dance Studio has performed at the Korean Festival since the event started about 20 years ago. Lead instructor Mary Jo Freshley said she enjoyed seeing former students and community members in those early years. “People took pride in being Korean. There were many more older folks around,...
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Revisiting some of our favorite local authors
Cedric Yamanaka tells us about his short story collection "Made in Hawaii" | Full Story. Sasha Issenberg chronicles the history of same-sex marriage in the United States in her book, "The Engagement: America’s Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage"| Full Story. Bianca Isaki and Jonathan Scheuer detail the battle for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiipublicradio.org
Art gallery shuts its doors after 30+ years in Kailua community
Another local small business is calling it a day, this time in Kailua on Oʻahu. The seaside community has seen a lot of changes since Island Treasures Art Gallery opened in 1988. The boutique gallery carries the work of hundreds of local artists, but with economic speedbumps like the...
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
Person behind Manti Te’o catfishing scandal speaks out
Today, those who played a role in this story sat down for a tell-all in a 2-part documentary on Netflix that is now available to watch.
PHOTOS: History of Hawaii Statehood Day in 1959
Hawaii celebrates Statehood Day, also known as Admission Day, every year on the third Friday in August, commemorating the anniversary of the state's admission to the Union.
RELATED PEOPLE
Honolulu Little League advances to LLWS winners bracket with mercy rule victory over New York
Honolulu Little League won its second consecutive game via mercy rule on Friday.
Hawaii-bound flight makes U-turn to use different plane
The aircraft does not have a panel missing from an engine as was misreported by another news outlet.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
Rodent infestation closes Pearl City restaurant
The Pearl City restaurant must remain closed until DOH does a follow-up inspection and all violations are resolved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man who hit Hawaii flight attendant is sentenced
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
Man assaulted through his car window
A man was assaulted through his car window, according to the Honolulu Police department.
mypearlcity.com
Close Encounter at the Pearl City Shopping Center
Check out who made a special stop at Sunday’s Pearl City Shopping Center 808 Craft & Gift Fair. You just never know who you’re going to encounter at the craft fair? (I wonder what they bought for the journey home). Photo by Barry Villamil | barry@mypearlcity.com.
hawaiinewsnow.com
CrimeStoppers: Jewelry thieves are targeting senior citizens in parking lots
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police and Honolulu CrimeStoppers are warning residents that thieves are luring senior citizens in with seemingly friendly encounters and then getting away with their expensive jewelry. The thefts are centered in Pearl City and Waiaphu and involve “unknown Middle Eastern females,” police said. Here are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illegal activity in Waikiki continues to concern residents
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent violent incidents in Waikiki have those living there on high alert, and some residents calling on the City to add more eyes to certain areas known for having illegal activity. Some Waikiki residents are raising concerns about an unoccupied pavilion on Waikiki’s Kuhio Beach. The pavilion sits empty after Pacific Island […]
Standstill traffic on H1 Freeway in Aiea due to accident
The Hawaii Fire Department reported that a person was pinned in a vehicle on the H1 eastbound freeway pedestrian overpass on Friday, Aug. 19.
Portions of Windward Oahu under a flood advisory
UPDATE: The flood advisory for Windward Oahu has been extended through 2 A.M. Wednesday. The same areas are affected with the heaviest rain near Kaaawa and Punaluu as of 11:20 P.M. HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall on […]
Caliber limitation after incident at KHSC in Honolulu
Starting on Wednesday Aug. 24, Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will put a temporary caliber firearm limit for the three north-facing ranges at Koko Head Shooting Complex (KHSC).
Comments / 0