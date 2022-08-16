Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty to murder in woman's stabbing on Carlsbad hiking trail
SAN DIEGO — A young man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17-years-old. The defendant, whose name is withheld because he was a minor at the time of the offense, admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the Nov. 23, 2020, death of Lisa Thorborg.
San Diego Police investigating possible child molestation at New Children's Museum in Downtown
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police tell CBS 8 that the department is aware of and is investigating reports of a sexual assault on minors at the New Children's Museum on August 8. The alleged assault, first posted on Facebook, claims a teenager assaulted a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old boy while inside the Sound Wonder Exhibit at the popular downtown children's museum.
Police recover hatchet, ghost gun at house party near San Diego State University
SAN DIEGO — This is the first weekend students are returning to San Diego State University and on Friday night, the area of 5000 block of College Avenue was lined with police when a house party near campus got out of hand. The San Diego Police Department said a...
Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
Carlsbad fertility doctor charged with murdering his wife in 2019 has medical license pulled
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Medical Board has pulled the medical license of fertility doctor Eric Sills, more than two years after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2016. Sills, according to his website, practiced medicine at fertility clinics in San Diego County for...
Loved ones speak out after Carlsbad mother killed in e-bike crash
SAN DIEGO — The loved ones of a mother killed while riding her e-bike spoke out during a Carlsbad City Council Meeting on Tuesday. Christine Embree, 35, was cycling with her 16-month-old daughter when she was hit by a car in her neighborhood Aug 7. The crash happened at Basswood Avenue and Valley Street, near Carlsbad High School.
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
Chula Vista doctor accused of setting up cameras inside bathrooms has license pulled
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has revoked the medical license of a doctor who faces criminal charges for setting up cameras inside of two bathrooms at a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Chula Vista. The medical board ordered Dr. Vincent Tran from practicing medicine until after his...
Body found in vegetation fire in Morena near Friars Road
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A body was discovered by fire fighters working a brush fire in the Morena neighborhood Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department. San Diego Fire & Rescue crews responded to reports of flames coming from the hillside on Friars Road near Morena Boulevard around 2:50 a.m.
During July, San Diego shells out nearly $500,000 for trip and fall cases
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's cracked sidewalks and pockmarked streets are putting a dent in city coffers, with the city paying $498,750 during the month of July to people who injured themselves on walkways and streets. The nearly half-of-a-million dollars in payouts went to nine individuals who suffered injuries...
Camp Pendleton issues noise advisory for munitions fire
SAN DIEGO — Marines at Camp Pendleton were scheduled to conduct continuous live-fire operations starting Sunday. The noise advisory was issued Friday and said the high explosive munitions may be heard throughout any time of the day or night. Typically, depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the explosions...
Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at a La Mesa gas station
LA MESA, Calif. — A fight between two men in a commercial district near Helix High School escalated Friday into a shooting that left one of them dead. The men got into an argument for unknown reasons in front of a gas station in the 7500 block of University Avenue in La Mesa about 9:30 a.m., according to police.
A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets
SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
How long can a car stay parked before being cited or towed?
SAN DIEGO — A viewer from La Mesa reached out to us and showed us a row of cars that haven’t moved for months. CBS 8 brought his concerns to the La Mesa Police Department and found out if anything can be done. The car owner told us he has at least nine cars parked on the street.
Small plane makes emergency landing, hits SUV near I-8 in El Cajon
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A pilot was seriously injured but able to walk away from the wreckage of a light plane that crashed Thursday onto a city street in eastern San Diego County. The single-engine Cessna 195 went down shortly after 10:30 a.m. between two bridges separating the...
Chula Vista council member calls for temporary closure of Harborside Park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
El Cajon man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
WASHINGTON — An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of one felony and four misdemeanors for joining the mob that entered the Capitol building.
Parents of Poway synagogue shooter reach settlement with victims
SAN DIEGO — The parents of the gunman who opened fire inside a Poway synagogue back in 2019 have reached a settlement with the victims. Attorney Robert Juskie, who represents John and Lisa Earnest, made the announcement during a civil court hearing Friday morning. When asked about details of...
San Diego: The epicenter of fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO — More fentanyl is being seized by authorities than ever before. This comes as deaths soar across our region, prompting federal officials to call San Diego the epicenter of fentanyl trafficking. "The cartel are hiding the fentanyl in pills that look harmless," said Summer Stephan, San Diego...
Barrio Logan hosts first literacy festival
SAN DIEGO — Nestled away on Evans street in Barrio Logan, the College Institute Building with the help of San Diego Oasis, two organizations that advocate for better access to education, hosted their first literacy festival. Dozens of children, including 7-year-old Gavino Garcia and his brother Emiliano got the...
