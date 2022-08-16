ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Man pulled from swamp and placed in handcuffs

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Gainesville was pulled from a swamp on Thursday after his car crashed into a ditch and was promptly put into handcuffs by sheriff deputies after a five hour chase. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Alunzo Peoples fled from an...
WATCH: Driver smashes through fence in run from police in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver turned a fence into splinters during a police chase in central Florida. It's all caught on camera in Marion County. On Aug. 11, around 9:20 a.m., Ocala Police chased man at the wheel of a Mazda, reported stolen from a home about an hour earlier.
