Abigail Sabo
5d ago

He really thinks this is going to stop the shootings. He just stopped the descent kids to play basketball who can't go anywhere else. Ones who just want to have fun. Government is still trying to take control of everything.

fox32chicago.com

Man shot, wounded in Lake View recreation area

CHICAGO - In the early hours Sunday, a man was shot while walking near the lakefront in Chicago's North Side. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg around 1:26 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Recreation Drive in Lake View. He was taken to Thorek Hospital where he...
fox32chicago.com

Woman takes 4 shots to the torso in North Lawndale, suspect flees

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was standing outside in North Lawndale Sunday morning when she was shot by another woman. The victim was shot four times in the torso near the 4700 block of West 5th Avenue around 1:57 a.m. The known offender fled the scene and the victim was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene

CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

1 dead, 4 wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — One man was killed and four others were wounded following a shooting Friday night on the West Side. At around 6 p.m., authorities responded to the 3300 block of West Flournoy on the report of multiple people shot. Police said five men, ages 31, 33, 33, 34,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Gresham shooting

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest Saturday around 11:44 p.m. in Gresham. Another man, 43, was standing outside with the victim in the 600 block of West 89th Street, and he was shot in the back. The two men were taken to Christ...
95.3 MNC

One woman dead in LaPorte shooting

LaPorte officers were called to a residence on Ridge St. on Thursday on a call for a shooting. The resident of the home, Nancy Ainsworth, 57, was transported to Northwest Health, where she was pronounced dead. A male suspect was located a few hours later and was taken into custody.
LA PORTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Mass shooting in Washington Park leaves 5 wounded

Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, woman shot while sitting in car in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The pair was sitting inside a vehicle around 5 a.m. around 2100 West Birchwood Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting into the car, police said. The 24-year-old woman suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night

One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

6-year-old child shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Saturday. The girl was near the street on South Racine near West 72nd when someone opened fire. She was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. There are no...

