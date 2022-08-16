Read full article on original website
Abigail Sabo
5d ago
He really thinks this is going to stop the shootings. He just stopped the descent kids to play basketball who can't go anywhere else. Ones who just want to have fun. Government is still trying to take control of everything.
Reply
2
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in suburban Lincolnwood during verbal altercation with known offender: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a verbal altercation in suburban Lincolnwood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Devon. At about 10:13 p.m., the 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known male offender, Chicago police said. The offender produced a firearm...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, wounded in Lake View recreation area
CHICAGO - In the early hours Sunday, a man was shot while walking near the lakefront in Chicago's North Side. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg around 1:26 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Recreation Drive in Lake View. He was taken to Thorek Hospital where he...
fox32chicago.com
Woman takes 4 shots to the torso in North Lawndale, suspect flees
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was standing outside in North Lawndale Sunday morning when she was shot by another woman. The victim was shot four times in the torso near the 4700 block of West 5th Avenue around 1:57 a.m. The known offender fled the scene and the victim was...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene
CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGNtv.com
1 dead, 4 wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — One man was killed and four others were wounded following a shooting Friday night on the West Side. At around 6 p.m., authorities responded to the 3300 block of West Flournoy on the report of multiple people shot. Police said five men, ages 31, 33, 33, 34,...
Police shooting: 1 shot, 2 in custody after robbery suspects ram police SUV while trying to get away
Authorities said as the suspects were trying to escape, they rammed their vehicle into a police squad SUV and that's when officers opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest Saturday around 11:44 p.m. in Gresham. Another man, 43, was standing outside with the victim in the 600 block of West 89th Street, and he was shot in the back. The two men were taken to Christ...
fox32chicago.com
Woman suffers graze wound to the head while driving on Lake Shore Drive: police
CHICAGO - A woman suffered a graze wound to her head while she was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive. At about 10:30 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was traveling southbound in her vehicle when she heard several...
Police: Person of interest emails threats to City of Gary after elderly man shot, killed
GARY, Ind. — Authorities in Gary are asking the public for information on a person of interest after he allegedly emailed threats to the city and surrounding communities following the deadly shooting of an elderly man Wednesday. At around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of West...
95.3 MNC
One woman dead in LaPorte shooting
LaPorte officers were called to a residence on Ridge St. on Thursday on a call for a shooting. The resident of the home, Nancy Ainsworth, 57, was transported to Northwest Health, where she was pronounced dead. A male suspect was located a few hours later and was taken into custody.
Suspect in Robbery at Schererville Dick's Sporting Goods Shot by Police After Ramming Patrol Car
Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the Dick's Sporting Goods located at 101 Indianapolis...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally in drive-by in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Five people were wounded by gunfire in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the male victims were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when an occupant inside a passing vehicle fired shots. A 31-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Mass shooting in Washington Park leaves 5 wounded
Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Police Board fires officer accused of choking suspect during South Deering arrest
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Board has voted to fire an officer accused of beating and choking a man during an arrest, even though a judge found him not guilty of the charges earlier this year. In a 5-2 decision, the board voted to dismiss Chicago Police Officer Louis Garcia...
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating shooting near Michigan Boulevard, Grace Street
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Thursday night. At 9:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Michigan Boulevard and Grace Street regarding shots fired and that one person had been shot. Officers responded...
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman shot while sitting in car in Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The pair was sitting inside a vehicle around 5 a.m. around 2100 West Birchwood Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting into the car, police said. The 24-year-old woman suffered...
fox32chicago.com
2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night
One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
fox32chicago.com
6-year-old child shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Saturday. The girl was near the street on South Racine near West 72nd when someone opened fire. She was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. There are no...
Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show
Newly obtained records reveal that a Chicago police officer was suspended for one day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation into a shocking 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash. The van that struck and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 as he was riding his...
Homicide investigation underway after 79-year-old Gary man shot, killed
Anyone with information should contact Gary police.
Comments / 20