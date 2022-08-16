ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville takes public input on College Avenue plans

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville hosted its own public comment session on August 15 to get feedback on proposed plans for a 1/2-mile stretch of College Avenue.

Chris Brown is the city’s public works director. He says the goal of the project is to take an area that was originally designed for commuters and make it walkable.

Brown says once this project is completed local businesses could benefit from the added foot traffic.

ARDOT talks future of state’s transportation in Springdale

“It was built over the years, very car-centric,” Public works director Chris Brown said. “So, not a lot of pedestrian infrastructure. And so, that’s really the focus here is looking at making it a little bit more walk-friendly, a little bit more aesthetically pleasing street.”

Details of the project are available here . Public comment will be taken until August 23rd. An online survey is available here for those who cannot attend the meeting.

The city is hoping to begin construction on the project in early 2023.

More information on the project can be found here .

