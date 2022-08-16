Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
WTHR
IMPD homicide detectives called to multiple deadly shootings Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives were investigating multiple deadly shootings Sunday morning - one at a downtown gas station and another at a far east side apartment complex. 922 North Delaware triple shooting. Shortly after 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the BP gas station at the corner...
3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. A short time later, […]
Deadly semi crash shuts down Shadeland access to I-70
INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly crash involving a semi trailer closed the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to westbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning. The truck left the north side of the highway around 8:40 a.m. and came to rest down an embankment. Investigators have not...
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
IMPD: Officers investigate deadly northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a fatal shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday. Indianapolis Metro Police officers got a call reporting a person shot at 12:54 a.m. in the 4400 block of Fullwood Court, which is just south of 46th Street and Moller Road. They discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence.
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks help in woman’s fatal shooting at address for hotel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for help after a woman died in a Friday morning shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Friday afternoon news release that the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Friday at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave., near 82nd Street and the I-69 interchange. It’s the address for the Red Roof Inn hotel.
IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
Fox 59
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and surrounding area to make sure no […]
Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they were unable to determine the cause […]
wdrb.com
2 early morning fires under investigation in Columbus, Ind.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two early morning fires in Columbus, Indiana are under investigation. Columbus Fire Department firefighters responded to the first fire at 1821 Newton Street at 3:58 a.m., according to a news release. On scene, officers found heavy smoke coming from the house near 18th Street. Firefighters found...
IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Shawn Lapp, 38, was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, according to IMPD. He is described as a 5-foot, 11-inch, 230-pound white male with brownish blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say he may be...
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
wamwamfm.com
11 Year Old Helps Cops Catch Attacker
The girl is 11. She was attacked Tuesday at a park in Indianapolis, a black rag stuffed in her mouth. She still managed to help the cops catch her attacker. Chris Davis reports…
Indianapolis man charged after 11-year-old girl reports being assaulted in park
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a child was assaulted in a park on the near east side. Neighbors along Forest Manor Avenue say police were all over Legacy Park of Hope Tuesday night, investigating after an 11-year-old girl told them a man sexually assaulted her there. After police...
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
Anderson officer saves woman after crash: ‘She would have bled out’
A police officer in Anderson is being lauded for his quick actions that saved a woman's life after a crash.
WTHR
Changes coming to Indianapolis EMS
We're learning more about changes to the city's EMS services. It comes after a staff shortage and increased calls.
WLFI.com
Man injured after being hit by train
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is injured after being struck by a train earlier Wednesday evening. At approximately 5:45 p.m., Lafayette fire and police were called near the intersection of North 9th Street and Canal Road. According to police, the man was standing on CSX tracks where he...
WTHR
