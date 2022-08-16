ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. A short time later, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Deadly semi crash shuts down Shadeland access to I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly crash involving a semi trailer closed the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to westbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning. The truck left the north side of the highway around 8:40 a.m. and came to rest down an embankment. Investigators have not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Madison, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Officers investigate deadly northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a fatal shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday. Indianapolis Metro Police officers got a call reporting a person shot at 12:54 a.m. in the 4400 block of Fullwood Court, which is just south of 46th Street and Moller Road. They discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD seeks help in woman’s fatal shooting at address for hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for help after a woman died in a Friday morning shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Friday afternoon news release that the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Friday at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave., near 82nd Street and the I-69 interchange. It’s the address for the Red Roof Inn hotel.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
FOX59

Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and surrounding area to make sure no […]
FISHERS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they were unable to determine the cause […]
wdrb.com

2 early morning fires under investigation in Columbus, Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two early morning fires in Columbus, Indiana are under investigation. Columbus Fire Department firefighters responded to the first fire at 1821 Newton Street at 3:58 a.m., according to a news release. On scene, officers found heavy smoke coming from the house near 18th Street. Firefighters found...
WTHR

IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Shawn Lapp, 38, was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, according to IMPD. He is described as a 5-foot, 11-inch, 230-pound white male with brownish blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say he may be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

11 Year Old Helps Cops Catch Attacker

The girl is 11. She was attacked Tuesday at a park in Indianapolis, a black rag stuffed in her mouth. She still managed to help the cops catch her attacker. Chris Davis reports…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Man injured after being hit by train

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is injured after being struck by a train earlier Wednesday evening. At approximately 5:45 p.m., Lafayette fire and police were called near the intersection of North 9th Street and Canal Road. According to police, the man was standing on CSX tracks where he...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

