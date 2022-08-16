Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thejoltnews.com
Olympia amends rental housing ordinance
Olympia City Council adopted amendments to the rental housing code that limit move-in fees, rent increase notification, and pet damage deposit during the ordinance’s second reading Tuesday, August 16. Before the city council approved the amendments, Olympia Housing Program specialist Christa Lenssen suggested some substitute language on Olympia Municipal...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey okays plans for 300 residences at Hicks Lake
The Lacey City Council has adopted the hearings examiner’s recommendation to approve two proposed residential projects along Hicks Lake, which are planned to include more than 300 housing units. Following the quasi-judicial process, the council decided during yesterday’s council meeting in front of residents who brought placards to express...
The Stranger
One Easy Fix Could Shave Years Off Seattle's Affordable Housing Developments
This month, advocates for affordable housing permit reform accused the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspection (SDCI) of improperly influencing the work of a stakeholder group that the city council convened to recommend fixes to an arguably unnecessary permitting process called design review, which the agency oversees. As conflicts and delays mount, at least four members of the group threatened to resign if the City didn't address the issues.
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save the Masonic Home of Washington, also known as "Landmark on the Sound." "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thejoltnews.com
Olympia needs to invest in climate mitigation and adaptation, says climate program manager
At the Finance Committee meeting yesterday, Olympia Climate Program manager Dr. Pamela Braff discussed information about sustainable funding to support climate work and how the city has been able to reach targets addressing climate change. Reducing emissions. In 2018, Olympia began working with Thurston County with the cities of Lacey...
capitolhillseattle.com
‘A quiet, contemplative place’ — Plan for turning Kay Bullitt property into new Capitol Hill park moves forward
For most respondents, a new Capitol Hill park at 1125 Harvard Ave E would be a 10 to 20 minute walk and have strolling paths, an open lawn, and would be a special place to picnic or wander through speciality gardens. There probably would not be pickleball courts. The Seattle...
thejoltnews.com
Implementation of body-worn cameras for Oly cops pushed back to October
Implementation of body-worn cameras for Olympia police officers is pushed back to October as the city’s vendor, Axon, is experiencing an influx of customers, Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen reported at the Olympia City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 16. At his Town Hall meeting in June, Allen said...
thejoltnews.com
Franklin Street in downtown Olympia to be closed Tuesday
Franklin Street will be closed to traffic Tuesday, August 23, to facilitate work on a LOTT Wastewater Treatment Plant. The street will be closed from A Avenue and Market Street NE from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow for a crane to service the LOTT facility on the adjacent parcel and is expected to happen on multiple days in the coming months according to Olympia.
RELATED PEOPLE
New data shows downtown Seattle approaching pre-pandemic tourism levels
SEATTLE — New data released by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) shows the city has had a busy tourist season, with numbers closing in on pre-pandemic levels in a handful of economic recovery categories. "The comeback will be spectacular," is what the DSA said back in April 2020. Now...
Major delays announced for light rail expansion into Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way
The ribbon cuttings for Sound Transit light rail extensions are being pushed back again. Construction problems, a concrete workers’ strike, and other issues are pushing all the projects behind schedule. East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way. None of them will likely open on time. Major construction flaws on...
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
Pierce County animal shelters at capacity, ask community to adopt
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Courtney Bodett said his wife went to Graham to check in on a family home last night, but then things took an expected turn when a kitten popped up. “When she approached it, it was friendly,” Bodett said. “Then all of the other cats came out of the bushes at her, and the next thing I knew I was getting a phone call from her, saying, ‘we got nine cats.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
3rd District Democratic Congressional Candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Meets Lewis County Residents at Fair
While babies competed for fame and fortune at the KMNT/KELA Diaper Derby at noon on Thursday at the Southwest Washington Fair, conversations of a more serious nature were taking place under the grandstands. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Washougal, a candidate in the November election to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, was...
KUOW
What Washington's SoS candidates think of ranked-choice voting
The two candidates vying to become Washington's next secretary of state are sharing their views on rank-choice voting, and they don't agree. Democrat Steve Hobbes and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson (running as an independent) will be on the November ballot for the job. They squared off in a debate Wednesday, hosted by the Association of Washington Business.
KUOW
Washington nurses call for better pay as more colleagues turn to traveling work
Hospital staffing shortages across Washington state have some nurses wondering if they should trade staff positions for traveling work. While travel contracts don't guarantee better hours or fewer patients, they do often come with higher pay. And that comes at a steep cost to hospitals, as well as the professionals...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?
From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stupiddope.com
Travel for a Living! Amtrak Seeks to Fill Over 4,000 New Roles
Amtrak has more than 4,000 positions available that span a number of disciplines, including project management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, customer service and many more. To address this significant demand, Amtrak is hosting hiring events and career fairs to attract new talent, with a concentration in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miamiand Wilmington, Del.
seattleschild.com
Parent Review: Hiking the Franklin Ghost Town Trail
On a dreary Friday we made the decision to go hiking on the Franklin Ghost Town Trail. Along a kid-friendly gravel and dirt trail, we explored old structures, a cemetery and a mine shaft, all through a beautiful forested landscape. Getting there. The trail is located outside of Auburn in...
q13fox.com
WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part...
KGMI
Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
Comments / 1