Olympia, WA

thejoltnews.com

Olympia amends rental housing ordinance

Olympia City Council adopted amendments to the rental housing code that limit move-in fees, rent increase notification, and pet damage deposit during the ordinance’s second reading Tuesday, August 16. Before the city council approved the amendments, Olympia Housing Program specialist Christa Lenssen suggested some substitute language on Olympia Municipal...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey okays plans for 300 residences at Hicks Lake

The Lacey City Council has adopted the hearings examiner’s recommendation to approve two proposed residential projects along Hicks Lake, which are planned to include more than 300 housing units. Following the quasi-judicial process, the council decided during yesterday’s council meeting in front of residents who brought placards to express...
LACEY, WA
The Stranger

One Easy Fix Could Shave Years Off Seattle's Affordable Housing Developments

This month, advocates for affordable housing permit reform accused the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspection (SDCI) of improperly influencing the work of a stakeholder group that the city council convened to recommend fixes to an arguably unnecessary permitting process called design review, which the agency oversees. As conflicts and delays mount, at least four members of the group threatened to resign if the City didn't address the issues.
SEATTLE, WA
Olympia, WA
thejoltnews.com

Implementation of body-worn cameras for Oly cops pushed back to October

Implementation of body-worn cameras for Olympia police officers is pushed back to October as the city’s vendor, Axon, is experiencing an influx of customers, Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen reported at the Olympia City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 16. At his Town Hall meeting in June, Allen said...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Franklin Street in downtown Olympia to be closed Tuesday

Franklin Street will be closed to traffic Tuesday, August 23, to facilitate work on a LOTT Wastewater Treatment Plant. The street will be closed from A Avenue and Market Street NE from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow for a crane to service the LOTT facility on the adjacent parcel and is expected to happen on multiple days in the coming months according to Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
KING 5

Pierce County animal shelters at capacity, ask community to adopt

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Courtney Bodett said his wife went to Graham to check in on a family home last night, but then things took an expected turn when a kitten popped up. “When she approached it, it was friendly,” Bodett said. “Then all of the other cats came out of the bushes at her, and the next thing I knew I was getting a phone call from her, saying, ‘we got nine cats.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Rental Home#The Olympia City Council#Omc#Strategic Communications#Olympia Housing Program#Pet Damage Deposits
KUOW

What Washington's SoS candidates think of ranked-choice voting

The two candidates vying to become Washington's next secretary of state are sharing their views on rank-choice voting, and they don't agree. Democrat Steve Hobbes and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson (running as an independent) will be on the November ballot for the job. They squared off in a debate Wednesday, hosted by the Association of Washington Business.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?

From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
SEATTLE, WA
stupiddope.com

Travel for a Living! Amtrak Seeks to Fill Over 4,000 New Roles

Amtrak has more than 4,000 positions available that span a number of disciplines, including project management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, customer service and many more. To address this significant demand, Amtrak is hosting hiring events and career fairs to attract new talent, with a concentration in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miamiand Wilmington, Del.
LOS ANGELES, CA
seattleschild.com

Parent Review: Hiking the Franklin Ghost Town Trail

On a dreary Friday we made the decision to go hiking on the Franklin Ghost Town Trail. Along a kid-friendly gravel and dirt trail, we explored old structures, a cemetery and a mine shaft, all through a beautiful forested landscape. Getting there. The trail is located outside of Auburn in...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KGMI

Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
LAKEWOOD, WA

